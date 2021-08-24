Spurs support Premier League decision ahead of September international break

Tottenham Hotspur is one of the Premier League Clubs who have decided not to release players during the upcoming international break, should they be set to travel to the United Kingdom’s Covid-19 red-list countries.

The decision was confirmed following a unanimous vote being taken by top-flight clubs.

Romero, Lo Celso, Sánchez and Aurier staying in England

Spurs would've been one of the teams suffering the most amount of losses, considering Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso (both Argentina) and Davinson Sánchez (Colombia) were all set to travel to red-list nations in September.

The FIFA calendar states two games should be played during the international break for each nation, but the CONMEBOL teams will have to play three games as they were delayed last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Argentina will face Venezuela on September 2nd, Brazil on September 5th and Bolivia on September 9th.

Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast) has also been ruled out due to a clash in Mozambique.

These players would've missed out on Tottenham fixtures against Crystal Palace and Chelsea, respectively because of the mandatory ten-day quarantine required upon their returns.

Statement

“Premier League clubs have always supported their players’ desires to represent their countries – this is a matter of pride for all concerned,'' Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said in a official statement.

“However, clubs have reluctantly but rightly come to the conclusion that it would be entirely unreasonable to release players under these new circumstances.

Quarantine requirements mean that players’ welfare and fitness will be significantly impacted. We understand the challenges that exist in the international match calendar and remain open to workable solutions."

This decision made by the Premier League means that all will now be available for the next round of fixtures following the upcoming international break in September.