Tottenham Hotspur vs LASK Preview: Mourinho desperate for third UEFA Europa League title

Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to bounce back from their humiliating 3-3 draw with West Ham with a victory against LASK in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Hammers managed to turn a 3-0 deficit around with less than ten minutes remaining, leaving Spurs fans in a state of shock on Sunday evening.

However, while the supporters may still have the result in the back of their minds ahead of the clash with the Austrian side, there are plenty of positives to be taken into the fixture.

Mourinho's Desire

Despite the dubious circumstances surrounding Jose Mourinho's appointment just under a year ago, the Portuguese manager has quickly established himself as a loved figure at North London.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss' humour in press conferences, the Amazon Prime documentary and on his personal social media accounts have reversed many critics' opinions of him as.a boring, strict and unapproachable manager.

Today's post on his Instagram pictured him holding three Europa League match balls accompanied by the caption "3 balls... The 3 goals we conceded against West Ham? The 3 amazing goals we scored against them? Or the 2 Europa Leagues I have in the pocket and the 3rd I'm ready to fight for."

To lift the Spurs fans's spirits after the disappointing capitulation at home to their London rivals is a difficult ask, but Jose seemingly has accomplished it - turning all eyes now to their tie with LASK.

Can he win another Europa League, and a first trophy for Tottenham since 2008? Only time will tell.

Not to be feared

Austrian side LASK are a team on the rise, having qualified for Europe in the last three seasons in a row, despite playing their domestic football in the Austrian Second Division as recently as the 2016-17 season, and the Third Division as recently as the 2013-14 season.

The rise, largely thanks to a takeover by 'Friends of LASK' in December 2013, and the tremendous loyalty, passion and commitment from the players and staff at the time, has been a fairytale story, and the club are now preparing to challenge Red Bull Salzburg at the summit of the Austrian Bundesliga table.

"They are a team that want to dominate."



🎙️ Jose previews LASK



"They are a team that want to dominate."

🎙️ Jose previews LASK

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 21, 2020

Austria U21 Marko Raguz will be one to watch out for, having already scored six in his last seven matches for his side, while 22-year-old loanee Johannes Eggestein has played 46 times for parent club Werder Bremen and 11 times for Germany's Under 21's.

Spurs' opponents currently sit 5th in the Austrian Bundesliga, having won two, drawn one and lost one - but should be shown respect after knocking Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon out of the Europa League after beating them 4-1 away from home in the play-off round.

Team News

Spurs will travel with a full squad with the exceptions of Japhet Tanganga and Eric Dier, who both miss out through injury, and new signing Joe Rodon, who was signed after the registration deadline.

Giovani Lo Celso has returned to training at Hotspur Way, and could feature as well on Thursday night.

Back in training 😀⚽️

— Giovani Lo Celso (@LoCelsoGiovani) October 21, 2020

Fellow new signing Carlos Vinicius is in line for his debut, and is likely to start as Harry Kane has played in every single fixture so far this season for the North London side, and is due a rest.

Erik Lamela and Dele Alli are also both likely to start or at least feature, while Matt Doherty is expected to start too.

Likely Line-Ups

Tottenham (4-3-3): Hart; Doherty, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Winks, Alli, Sissoko; Lamela, Lucas, Vinicius

LASK (3-4-3): Lawal; Ramsebner, Wiesinger, Filipovic; Ranftl, Holland, Michorl, Renner; Gruber, Raguz, Balic

How to Watch

The fixture will be broadcasted live from 8:00PM (BST) on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate.