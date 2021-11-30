Harry Kane's class act with American Spurs fans

Tottenham Hotspur traveled to Turf Moor this past weekend to face Burnley in match week #13 of the 2021 / 22 Premier League campaign.

Unfortunately, the game had to be postponed due to a heavy snowfall in Lancashire.

Two Spurs fans traveled all the way from Dallas, Texas in the United States to watch the game and support the 'Lilywhites' live.

“Dallas to London to Burnley (almost there) 31 hours - no sleep - fuelled by coffee, cheese crackers and more coffee. Frigid temps and snow predicted for match day. The things we do when you love your club."

As expected, the news of the game being called off because of the bad weather were a big disappointment for the couple, but the 28 year-old striker was quick to offer the pair an invite to a home game whenever they are next in London.

"Just been sent this tweet and absolutely gutted for you! For your commitment and to make up for the match being called off I’d like to invite you to a home game as my guest when you’re next in London."

Tottenham are currently seventh in the Premier League race with 19 points in 12 games played. Considering Spurs got a game in hand, one win over Burnley would put them sixth in the standings, only one point behind Arsenal.