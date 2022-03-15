Millwall vs Huddersfield Town preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Both sides are pushing for promotion this season with Millwall currently three points adrift of the play-offs, whilst Huddersfield Town are in third place, two points behind the Cherries.

Team news

Millwall

The Lions are currently struggling with an injury crisis at the club, as seven of their players are out injured. Maikel Kieftenbeld, Sheyi Ojo, Ryan Leonard, Shaun Hutchinson, Oliver Burke, Tom Bradshaw and George Evans, are all set to miss out of the clash with Huddersfield.

Huddersfield

Rolando Aarons, Alex Vallejo and Ryan Schofield are all set to be side-lined whilst loanees Levi Colwill and Faustino Anjorin are both reportedly fully fit and could make a return to the starting lineup. Josh Koroma may also feature as the forward trained following his bout of illness, which forced him to miss the game at the Hawthorns.

Predicted lineups

Millwall (3-4-1-2)

Bialkowski, Wallace, Cooper, Ballard, Malone, Saville, Mitchell, McNamara, Wallace, Bennett, Afobe

Huddersfield (4-3-3)

Nicholls, Toffolo, Colwill, Pearson, Turton, O’Brien, Russell, Hogg, Anjorin, Ward, Thomas

Form guide

Millwall – WWWDD

The Lions are unbeaten in their last five league matches with three consecutive wins putting them in play-off contention, although two draws in their last two games against fellow promotion chasers Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough has seen them slip into 11th place. Albeit three points behind sixth-placed Sheffield United.

Huddersfield – WWWWD

The Terriers' recent form has them pushing for an automatic promotion spot, however, the side has played three games more than second-placed Bournemouth. A disappointing draw in their last match against the Baggies having been 2-0 up, meant the Terriers were unable to move level on points with the Cherries.

Ones to watch

Jed Wallace

The versatile winger has been a source of goals for the Lions this season with 15 contributions already to his name, taking his goal participation to 41%. Heavily linked with a move away last January, Wallace decided to stay and help the promotion push at Millwall.

Sorba Thomas

The Welsh winger has been a threat down the right-hand side for Huddersfield all season, causing chaos for fullbacks who come up against him. The 23-year-old has 10 league assists this season, the highest in the entire team. Thomas has been involved in 27% of the Terriers' goals this season so Millwall will have to be alert to the danger.

Previous meetings

In their last six meetings, Huddersfield have held the slight advantage having won three and drawing one. The Terriers won the reverse fixture 1-0 earlier on in the season, in which Jonathan Hogg scored an 82nd-minute winner. The last meeting at The Den for both sides saw the Terriers emerge as 3-0 winners on October 31, 2020.

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 19:30 GMT ahead of the scheduled 19:45 GMT kick-off. Highlights will be shown the following day on social media.