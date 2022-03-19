Gillingham 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Gills out of relegation zone with point

Gillingham moved out of the relegation zone on Saturday after a 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Priestfield.

In an up-and-down game that saw Wednesday control possession but Gillingham with the best chances, the away side left frustrated as their play-off push stalled. The home side, however, continued their fine form.

Story of the match

First half

Vadaine Oliver got a shot away after just seconds, with a long-range effort on the volley dipping nicely into Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s arms.

Wednesday soon settled into their rhythm however and enjoyed plenty of early possession. Gillingham did break and enjoyed three consecutive corners, but their efforts were unsuccessful, and Wednesday’s dominance continued.

In the 15th minute, Charlie Kelman chased a long ball from Jack Tucker, and looked to be in on goal, but was brought down by Chey Dunkley. Referee Gavin Ward produced just a yellow card despite Gillingham’s protests, and Olly Lee skied the resulting free kick.

Kelman headed wide from a Stuart O’Keefe cross as Gillingham continued to threaten the Wednesday back line, and the QPR loanee tested Peacock-Farrell again moments later. The ‘keeper spilled Kelman’s effort from distance, and Oliver couldn’t get the rebound under control, missing the best chance of the game.

Gillingham continued the pressure with crosses and long throws. And although they failed to find a breakthrough before the break, Neil Harris would without doubt have been the happier manager at the interval.

Second half

Kelman had another glorious chance right at the start of the second half, again getting the better of his man chasing a long ball. He couldn’t get a solid contact on his effort however, and the chance went begging.

A lengthy break in play followed with both Oliver and O’Keefe requiring treatment, but both Gills players were fine to continue despite what looked like a nasty clash.

O’Keefe fired at Peacock-Farrell as the game passed the hour mark with Aaron Chapman still yet to make a save at the other end.

His first save of the game came in the 74th minute when he was on hand to turn an effort from Barry Bannan round the post. Wednesday began to take control as the game entered the final 15 minutes, whilst the Gills tried to hold on.

Bannan curled over from distance, and Lee Gregory then almost opened the scoring from close ranged as the game reached its climax, but for a goal line clearance from Jack Tucker,.

Oliver nearly won it at the end, but the teams had to settle for a hard-fought 0-0 draw.

Takeaways from the match

Wednesday need to fight

Sheffield Wednesday gave flirted with the play-offs all season and are going to need to up their game if Saturday is anything to go by.

They look a step behind their other competitors and were lucky to get away with anything here. If they want to finish in the top seven, they will have to improve.

Standout players

Charlie Kelman

At just 20 years old, Kelman is still clearly very raw. He makes basic errors such as giving the ball away easily or trying to play when he shouldn’t, but he has an abundance of talent.

He is growing with confidence every game, and has really cemented his place in this Gillingham side after an up-and-down loan period. Better late than never.

Teams

Gillingham: Chapman, Tucker, Ehmer, Masterson, Jackson, Thompson, Lee, O’Keefe, Tutonda, Oliver, Kelman.

Subs not used: Dahlberg, Lintott, Maghoma, Akehurst, Chambers, Dickson-Peters.

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell, Hunt (Mendez-Laing, 62), Storey, Dunkley, Hutchinson, Johnson, Byers (Dean 79), Luongo, Bannan, Patterson (Berahino 62), Gregory.

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Iorfa, Sow, Kamberi.