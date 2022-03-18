Plymouth Argyle vs Accrington Stanley preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Plymouth Argyle look to make it five wins in a row as they host Accrington Stanley at Home Park on Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT.

Plymouth will be looking to keep their good from on track as they keep pushing for a play-off place in League One after they beat Portsmouth in midweek.

Stanley look to go three unbeaten after they got a deserved point last time out at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday.

Team news

The Pilgrims were without Conor Grant in their midweek win against Portsmouth but Michael Schumacher may be able to call upon the English midfielder this weekend.

Plymouth have an array of long term absentees including Dan Scarr, George Cooper, Brendan Galloway and Alfie Lewis.

Stanley will have defender Mitchell Clark back this weekend as he has completed his three match ban but Tommy Leigh is still suspended as he serves the second of his three game ban.

Predicted lineups

Plymouth Argyle: Cooper, Wilson, Bolton, Gillesphey, Edwards, Camara, Houghton, Mayor, Sessegnon, Hardie, Jephcott

Accrington Stanley: Savin, Rodgers, Nottingham, Sykes, Clark, Pell, Butcher, Hamilton, McConville, Bishop, Lewis

The Pilgrims come into this weekend’s match in red hot form as they have won their last four League One matches.

Last time out they narrowly defeated Portsmouth 1-0 thanks to a 65th minute strike by striker Ryan Hardie.

A win on Saturday could take the Pilgrims up to fourth place as they are currently level on points with Oxford United.

Stanley got an impressive point on Tuesday night as they held play-off hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday with a 1-1 score line.

They snatched the point late on in the 83rd minute when the Owls' Marvin Johnson unfortunately scored in his own teams net.

Although Stanley are perched in the middle of the League One table, they will be hoping to finish the season strongly for their following.

Ones to watch

Embed from Getty Images

After his winner midweek the Pilgrims will be hoping Ryan Hardie can keep his form going when Stanley travel south this weekend.

The Scottish striker is Plymouth’s top goal scorer this season with 15 goals as well as providing four assists.

The star striker is in good form as he has scored in three of his last four outings and will be looking to add to this recent vein for form when Stanley come to town.

Embed from Getty Images

Colby Bishop is Accrington Stanley’s top goal scorer this season but has been out of form of late.

The 25-year-old hasn’t scored in League One since January 29 and has only provided one assist in that time.

If Stanley are going to win at Home Park this weekend they will be looking for Bishop to hit the back of the net once again like he was doing in the early part of the season.

Previous meetings

The reverse fixture was played on November 13 at the Wham Stadium and saw Plymouth comfortably win by four goals to one.

Goals from Jordan Houghton, Ryan Broom, Ryan Hardie and an Ethan Hamilton own goal gave the visitors all three points.

Overall the teams have played 17 times with the Pilgrims ahead on six victories compared to Stanley’s five wins.

Stanley will be hoping to level this stat when they travel to Home Park on Saturday afternoon.

Where to watch on TV

This game isn’t being broadcast live on TV but each set of fans can listen to the game using the iFollow service on their club website. Those outside of the UK and Ireland can purchase a match pass via the same service to watch the action live.