Solihull Moors 5-3 Eastleigh FC | Sbarra Hat-Trick Sinks Out Of Form Eastleigh In Eight Goal Thriller!

Starting Lineups

Solihull Moors made two changes from the side that drew against Notts County in the Moors last league game almost two weeks ago.



Starting Line-Ups: Boot (GK) ; Clarke, Gudger, Howe, Boyes ; Maycock, Osbourne ; Barnett, Sbarra, Rooney ; Dallas (4-2-3-1)



Eastleigh were forced to make six changes from the side that lost four nil against Altrincham last time out due to illness and positive Covid-19 tests. Hollands & Whitehall were dropped to the bench whilst Broadbent, Kelly, Pritchard & Hill missed out completely.



Starting Line-Up: McDonnell (GK) ; Camp, Boyce, Willson, Harper ; Smart, Miley, Silva, Hesketh ; Pitman, Barnett (4-4-2)

Story of the match

Eastleigh had the first effort of the match after eight minutes and realistically they should have done much better. A cross from out wide found the head of Tyrone Barnett who headed narrowly wide.



Unfortunately for Eastleigh, that missed chances, came back to haunt them just one minute later when Solihull took the lead. Andrew Dallas made a darting rum down the right hand side and put a ball into the area, it missed everyone but was recovered by Adam Rooney. Rooney found Joe Sbarra who was on hand to smash the ball past McDonnell.



Within five minutes, Solihull Moors almost doubled their lead. Joe Sbarra made a brilliant run forward and found Callum Maycock on the edge of the penalty area. His shot lacked power but was spilt by the keeper, Andrew Dallas was bundled over in his attempts to retrieve the loose ball but the referee awarded a corner rather than a penalty.



However, that corner led to Solihull’s second. Harry Boyes whipped in a dangerous ball into the penalty area which Eastleigh failed to deal with. The ball eventually found Callum Howe who powered in a superb header from fifteen yards out to double the Moors lead.



The chances continued for the home side just before the half hour mark when a cross found the head of Callum Howe but he couldn’t divert it goalwards and Adam Rooney was also inches away at the back post when he attempted to slide the ball home.



Solihull Moors made it three nil just five minutes before half time. Andrew Dallas made another excellent run into the penalty area before back-heeling the ball to Ryan Barnett. His cross found Joe Sbarra who turned the ball home at the second attempt to grab his second of the afternoon.



However, Eastleigh from nowhere, pulled a goal back just before the half time whilst when experienced striker Brett Pitman was on hand to stab the ball past an out rushing Ryan Boot for his first goal for the Spitfires.



HALF TIME - SOLIHULL MOORS 3-1 EASTLEIGH FC

The visitors used the boost from the goal to grab a second just four minutes into the second half when Solihull failed to deal with a loose ball and Jake Hesketh was on hand to sweep the ball past Boot to bring the Spitfires firmly back into the contest.



The second half if anything was actually very quiet until the final fifteen minutes or so with neither side having any proper chances just half chances and loose balls.



A double change for either side with fifteen minutes to go, really opened up this contest further. Callum Maycock and Andrew Dallas were replaced by Kyle Storer and Danny Newton for Solihull whilst Daniel Smith and Danny Whitehall came on to replace Tyrone Barnett and Sam Smart.



Within five minutes, Joe Sbarra completed his hat-trick in emphatic style to claim the match ball. Ryan Barnett again caused Eastleigh all sorts of problems on the right hand side and his cross found Sbarra who smashed an effort home to make it four two to Solihull Moors.



Eastleigh weren’t done there however and scored again just two minutes later when a great ball from the midfield, released substitute Danny Whitehall who slotted brilliantly past Ryan Boot. Solihull’s Joe Sbarra was booked in the process for refusing to give the ball to the visitors.

Solihull Moors made a final change just before the ninety with hat-trick hero Joe Sbarra replaced by Lois Maynard.



Within the first minute of five added time, Eastleigh thought they’d finally achieved their equaliser only for the linesman to raise their flag for a correct offside call leaving their fifty-three travelling fans deflated.



That once again proved fatal for Eastleigh as Solihull Moors grabbed their fifth of the afternoon with two minutes of added time to play. Ryan Barnett made it a hat-trick of assists when his cross found substitute Danny Newton, who smashed the ball home to wrap up the three points for the Moors.



FULL TIME - SOLIHULL MOORS 5-3 EASTLEIGH FC

Despite a brilliant fight from Ryan Barnett with his hat-trick of assists, Joe Sbarra definitely wins the award after a breathtaking performance, picking up three goals helping the Moors for three points. He was also unlucky to not pick up at least four or five as Eastleigh simply couldn’t mark him.



Where Does That Leave Both Sides?



​​​​​Solihull’s five three victory sees them stay fifth in the National League table on fifty-eight points which is eight points behind third place FC Halifax Town. They also make it ten league matches unbeaten in the process.



Defeat for Eastleigh, sees them sit eighteenth in the table on thirty-seven points which is fifteen points clear of the relegation zone which should be enough to see them safe in the division especially with Dover Athletic’s relegation to the National League South confirmed this afternoon.



THANKS FOR READING!