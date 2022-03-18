Solihull Moors Vs Eastleigh FC | National League Match Preview & How To Watch

Team News

Solihull Moors will be looking to resume their strong league form and I predict them to name a very similar line-up to the side that drew to Notts County last Tuesday.



Predicted Line-Up: Boot (GK) ; Clarke, Gudger, Howe, Boyes ; Maycock, Storer ; Osbourne, Sbarra, Dallas ; Newton

Eastleigh on the other hand will be keen to bounce back after a disappointing four nil defeat against Altrincham last time out.



Predicted Line-Up: McDonnell (GK) ; Camp, Broadbent, Boyce, Kelly; Pritchard, Miley, Hollands, Hesketh; Whitehall, Hill

Form Guide

Solihull Moors will go into the game on the back of a defeat against Bromley last weekend in the EFL Trophy but in regards to league form, they should be full of confidence. In fact, The Moors are unbeaten in their last nine league matches where they’ve picked up some significant victories against the likes of Chesterfield & Torquay United. However, Solihull have drew their last three league matches and their last defeat was back in early January against Bromley.



Eastleigh have just one league win in their last twelve matches in what’s been a very difficult run of form for the club. Their last league victory was a four one win in early March against Wealdstone but before then, their last win was in early January at home to Weymouth. Eastleigh also haven’t won away from home in the National League since late November in a victory against Dagenham & Redbridge curtesy of a Danny Whitehall goal.



Head To Head Record

Since 2016, Solihull Moors & Eastleigh have met on ten separate occasions. Solihull have won five of those encounters including a four one victory back in January 2019. Eastleigh have won three times including a four one win themselves in April 2018. Both draws have occurred during 2021, once in April and again in December.



Last Meeting

The last time these two sides crossed paths was back in the middle of December in a goalless encounter in the National League at the Silverlake stadium.



After a dull first half, the game sprung to life in the final fifteen minutes. Firstly, Solihull’s Joe Sbarra had a great effort from just inside the penalty area but it was deflected wide of the goal. Within minutes, Eastleigh went straight up the other end and almost grabbed a goal themselves when Ryan Hill’s effort beat Ryan Boot but Jordan Cranston produced a brilliant goal-line clearance to deny him. Late on, Hill went close again but was denied by a brilliant stop by Ryan Boot to share the points.



At the time, the result moved Solihull Moors up to sixth in the table whilst Eastleigh climbed to thirteenth place.



Player To Watch - Solihull Moors

My player to watch for Solihull Moors is definitely the in-form forward Andrew Dallas. Dallas at the time of publishing, is The Moors top goalscorer this season scoring fourteen goals including two in his last match in the National League against Notts County.



Dallas can operate both as a winger on either side as he has been for the majority of the season so far but can also lead the line up front and has developed a very good relationship with playmakers Joe Sbarra and Jamey Osbourne in recent weeks.



If Solihull Moors can give Dallas opportunities in front of goal, chances are that he will score at least one of those. Especially given the form that the Scotsman is currently in.



Player To Watch - Eastleigh FC

For Eastleigh, I’ve decided to go with forward Danny Whitehall. The twenty-six year old joined the club from Scottish Championship side Kilmarnock in the summer and is currently the clubs joint top goalscorer.



This season, Whitehall has scored five goals in thirty-one appearances which isn’t a good return on paper but given Eastleigh have several players tied on a similar goal return, it’s not bad at all. Besides, he will still cause Solihull’s defence all sorts of problems if he isn’t properly monitored.



Whitehall will be looking to strengthen his goal tally with his side sat thirteenth in the table and in dire need of an improvement in their current form.



Meet The Managers

Solihull Moors manager Neal Ardley will be looking to further cement their place in the play offs with victory. In fact, the Moors could climb to fifth with a win.



As for Eastleigh, their manager Lee Bradbury will be keen to grab his first away victory as the clubs manager after taking over just two weeks ago. To date he has a win and a loss to his name and he’ll be keen to strengthen their mid-table push. They currently sit eighteenth but a win could take them as high as thirteenth.



How To Watch The Game

Saturday’s match between Solihull Moors and Eastleigh will be a 3pm kick off and will take place at Damson Park, also knows as the Armco Arena. Ticket prices are as follows;

- Adults £13 (£15 On Gate)

- Concessions 65+ & 18-24 £9 (£11 On Gate)

- Under 18s £6 (£7.50 On Gate)

- Under 12s Free with a paying adult

More info is available here https://www.solihullmoorsfc.co.uk/club/match-day-information/

Enjoy the game for any supporters who are attending the match, match report will be out on Sunday 20th March.