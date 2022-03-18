Dagenham & Redbridge v Notts County preview: Form guide, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Just two points and a solitary place in the table separate play-off contenders Notts County and Dagenham & Redbridge as they prepare to face off at the latter's Victoria Road ground on Saturday afternoon.

It's a trip the Magpies will be making somewhat begrudgingly, with manager Ian Burchnall revealing to the club's official media outlets that they unsuccessfully lodged a postponement request for this clash, as well as the preceding one against Stockport County, amid a spate of illness that has ripped through the squad.

They ultimately lost 3-0 in that game, on the same night that their upcoming opponents Dagenham comfortably triumphed at Southend United for a third consecutive victory. Another this weekend, coupled with defeat for Grimsby Town, will take Daryl McMahon's men back into the top seven.

Form Guide

Both sides suffered agonising FA Trophy defeats a week ago, with the Daggers conceding a last-gasp equaliser against York City before losing the resulting shootout, while Notts County suffered a late defeat in normal time at home to Wrexham.

However, Dagenham can at least take solace from their league form as they're unbeaten in March on that front, having defeated Maidenhead United, Yeovil Town and most recently Southend United all by three goals to nil.

Notts County's month has been far more underwhelming as they're yet to bag a three points' haul. Damaging draws against Yeovil and Solihull, sandwiched inbetween losses at Stockport and Chesterfield, leave them desperately needing retribution in the coming weeks.

Team News

Minus George Saunders (broken leg) and Mauro Vilhete, it is expected that McMahon will have a full squad at his disposal, including new signing Manny Onariase.

Notts County have been ravaged by illness recently so it is difficult to anticipate who will be in good enough condition to make the matchday squad in East London, but their fans will be hoping for a debut from Harry Arter, who arrives on loan just eighteen months after being subject to a five million pound transfer fee in the Championship.

The National League's Player of the Month for February, Elisha Sam, missed Tuesday's reverse at Stockport.

Predicted Lineups

DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE: Justham, Weston, Johnson, Reynolds, Wright, Sagaf, Rance, Comley, Robinson, Morias, McCallum

NOTTS COUNTY: Jaros, Chicksen, Rawlinson, Lacey, Kelly-Evans, Richardson, Francis, Palmer, Roberts, Rodrigues, Wootton

Ones to Watch

With six goals from as many outings, taking him to twelve overall, Dagenham's Paul McCallum has hit a hot streak of form recently and is forging a fruitful bond with strike-partner Junior Morias.

Notts' triple axis Rúben Rodrigues, Cal Roberts and Kyle Wootton is one of the most dangerous in the division, accounting for 37 of their team's goals this term.

Previous Meetings

County won the reverse fixture 2-1 back in late November with goals from Frank Vincent and the above-mentioned Wootton either side of an Ángelo Balanta equaliser.

How to Watch

The only way to watch this game is live at Victoria Road, where seated tickets are available in the Carling and SD Samuels Stands until Saturday midday and tickets in the terracing section can either be purchased in advance or on the gate.