Spennymoor Town vs Kidderminster Harriers: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Kidderminster Harriers will be hoping to bounce back from their one goal loss against fellow promotion hopefuls AFC Fylde as they travel to County Durham to take on in form Spennymoor Town.

Nick Haughton's chip five minutes into the game was all the Coasters needed to defeat the Harriers at Aggborough.

In County Durham, the news was fixed on Glen Taylor who became Spennymoor's top scorer, with his second half free kick enough to see off Kettering Town. Jordan Thewlis got the Moors on level terms against the Poppies, cancelling out Liam Daly's first period header.

Team news

Long term absentee, and Solihull Moors loan man, Matt Preston is still recovering from the serious ankle injury he obtained which caused the Worcestershire side's fixture against Alfreton Town to be abandoned. Nathan Cameron missed out at the weekend through injury.

James Curtis may be able to play for the Moors again after missing their last game through a suspension. Dale Eve and Ryan Hall fell out of the Spennymoor sixteen on Saturday too, with Harry Flatters and Charlie Hindson replacing them on the bench.

Predicted lineups

Spennymoor Town: Amissah, Pye, Tait, Taylor, Ramshaw, Anderson, Preston, Curtis, Richardson, Spokes, Thewlis

Kidderminster Harriers: Simpson, Penny, Richards, Montrose, Austin, Carrington, Morgan-Smith, Hemmings, Sterling, Bajrami, Nolan

Ones to watch

It would almost be rude to single out anyone for the hosts apart from club legend Glen Taylor.

Not only a favourite amongst Moors fans, but also loved by Stockport County fans as his goal for Spennymoor against Chorley all but gave the Hatters promotion, Taylor will look to add to his fantastic goalscoring exploits at The Brewery Field.

Former Burton Albion and Leamington man Sam Austin is the one to keep an eye on for Harriers.

He is club captain and has made over 300 appearances at Aggborough scoring plenty of crucial goals including one of the goals against Reading in the FA Cup. His leadership will be wanted at a tough away ground to visit.

Embed from Getty Images

Previous meeting

A lightening second half display in Worcestershire saw Harriers put four past the Moors.

Alex Penny was the only first half goalscorer, opening the floodgates on 14. Omari Sterling-James, Sam Austin and Ethan Freemantle were on hand in the second period to give Harriers a comfortable win to keep them chasing down top position.

How to watch

As expected, there is no TV coverage of this National League North fixture but both Durham OnAir and BBC Radio Hereford and Worcestershire are providing live commentary, with all links on club and radio station social media.

Kick off at The Brewery Field is 19:45 GMT.