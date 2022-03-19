QPR vs Peterborough United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Moses Odubajo of Queens Park Rangers is challenged by Bali Mumba of Peterborough United during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Peterborough United and Queens Park Rangers at ABAX Stadium on February 05, 2022 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Queens Park Rangers’ top-six aspirations took a hit in midweek, with a 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest, despite ending the first half in the lead. Nevertheless, the R’s enter this weekend inside the play-off places by virtue of goal difference, and will look to cement that position going into the international break.

Peterborough United are still searching for their first win in the league since December, coming into this fixture rock bottom of the Championship. During their 15 winless games, the Posh have failed to score eight times and though they managed to score two last time out against Swansea City, still lost 3-2.

Team news

QPR lost Chris Willock and David Marshall in midweek against Forest, with both players limping off the pitch with hamstring injuries.

They will undergo scans but will miss this fixture, with R’s boss Mark Warburton hoping that Willock will be back sooner rather than later.

“You can’t scan straight away, you have to let any inflammation settle down and we will find out more this morning (Friday),” Warburton said to West London Sport.

“But certainly from the eye and first impressions you would think Chris is far less serious than when David limped off unfortunately, so let’s see what happens.

“We have four goalkeepers out to serious injury. I have never come across this before but it is football – it’s one of those challenges and you have to deal with that.”

QPR remain without goalkeepers Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh with long-term injuries.

Lyndon Dykes remains sidelined, though was recently called up to the Scotland squad.

No new injuries news means that Peterborough will play this fixture without the injured Dan Butler, Joel Randall, Nathan Thompson, and Steven Benda.

Predicted lineups

QPR: Mahoney, Odubajo, Dunne, Dickie, Sanderson, Wallace, Amos, Field, Dozzell, Chair, Gray

Peterborough: Cornell, Ward, Edwards, Knight, Kent, Mumba, Fuchs, Norburn, Szmodics, Clarke-Harris, Jones

Ones to watch

Jimmy Dunne

Jimmy Dunne has scored in QPR’s last two home wins and will be looking to earn his team their first clean sheet since January.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Jonson Clarke-Harris helped Peterborough earn a valuable point against Stoke City last week with a brace. The Posh came back from a one goal deficit twice thanks to the striker’s goals.

Previous meetings

The last time these sides faced was in February during an FA Cup game that saw Peterborough progress with a 2-0 win. Goals from Joe Ward and Ricky-Jade Jones saw the Posh earn a fifth-round tie against Manchester City.

How to watch

The match is on Sunday, March 20, and will kick off at 12:30 GMT. Coverage of the game will be available on Sky Sports Football Red Button.