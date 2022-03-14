Nottingham Forest vs QPR preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Stefan Johansen of Queens Park Rangers and Scott Mckenna of Nottingham Forest battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on October 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest welcome fellow play-off rivals QPR to the City Ground this Wednesday.

The Reds come into this game off the back of a 4-0 demolition of Reading on Saturday. A brace from Keinan Davis and goals from Ryan Yates and Sam Surridge saw Forest close in on the play-offs, sitting two points away from Sheffield United in sixth with a game in hand.

The Reds also come into this fixture unbeaten in eight games in all competitions, with an impressive home record to thank, having not lost at the City Ground yet in 2022.

QPR have a mixed bag of form coming into this fixture. After going seven games unbeaten, the Hoops only had one win in eight going into Sunday’s game against Luton Town.

Mark Warburton will be relieved that his side were able to take a big three points home from Kenilworth Road, keeping QPR in the play-off hunt, moving up to fourth in the Championship.

Team news

Forest’s big win over Reading did come at a price, with Steve Cook and Max Lowe leaving the pitch injured.

“They are both out for six weeks. The win came at a cost with those injuries,” Steve Cooper said to Nottinghamshire Live Sport after the game.

“It’s a blow for the two lads and a blow for us. But, unfortunately, these things happen.”

With Cook out, it is likely that Tobias Figueiredo will retain his place in the back line. However, Ryan Yates has filled in at centre-back this season, but is also key to Forest's midfield. Cooper may also opt for a back four instead.

Jack Colback will most likely replace Lowe on the left side of the defence, where he predominantly filled in during Lowe's previous two-month spell on the sidelines.

Richie Laryea, however, is also capable of playing at left-back, but is yet to make an appearance for the Reds since arriving from the Toronto FC.

Lewis Grabban remains the only long-term injury issue for Forest, with Steve Cooper claiming the striker is making good progress and may be available after the international break.

Ethan Horvath kept his place in goal against Reading after Brice Samba returned from suspension, signalling that it may be the American's position to lose.

QPR were boosted by the return of midfielder Stefan Johansen last time out and will be hoping to reintroduce Lyndon Dykes against Nottingham Forest.

Dykes has been watching on from the sidelines over recent weeks, after receiving a leg injury, and will be hoping to boost the Hoops’ forward options on Wednesday.

R’s goalkeeper Seny Dieng will miss out due to a thigh injury sustained against Blackburn Rovers, ruling the ‘keeper out for a minimum of four weeks.

With goalkeepers Joe Walsh and Jordan Archer still out long-term, it is likely that David Marshall will continue to wear the gloves for the fixture against Forest.

Predicted lineups

Nottingham Forest: Horvath, Spence, Worrall, Figueiredo, McKenna, Colback, Yates, Garner, Zinckernagel, Johnson, Davis

QPR: Marshall, Odubajo, Dickie, Dunne, Barbet, Wallace, Field, Hendrick, Johansen, Chair, Gray

Ones to watch

Keinan Davis

Since joining on loan from Aston Villa in January, Keinan Davis has found the back of the net four times - three of which have come at home. The 24-year-old scored a brace last time out and will be hoping to add to his goal tally again.

Andre Gray

Andre Gray has scored in QPR's last two games and will be looking to impress boss Mark Warburton by getting on the scoresheet for a third game in a row.

Previous meetings

The last time these two sides met was in late October, where a stoppage-time goal from Jack Colback was enough to cancel out Lyndon Dykes' first half strike. The final score was 1-1 and Forest were able to take one point back to Nottingham, much to the frustration of QPR.

How to watch

The match is on Wednesday, March 16, and will kick off at 19:45 GMT. Coverage of the game will be available on Sky Sports Football Red Button.