The key quotes from Steven Gerrard's pre-Burnley press conference

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard spoke to the press ahead of the visit of Burnley to Villa Park.

The manager spoke about facing the Clarets, the latest team news and maintaining a level of consistency since taking over in the Midlands.

Team news

The gaffer provided the latest injury news, which included starting goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and defender Ezri Konsa.

"Ezri Konsa's had a scan and it's confirmed he's got a knee injury. He'll be missing for up to 16 weeks.

"It's quite similar to [Marvelous] Nakamba's injury. We managed to get Nakamba back after 14 weeks, but the timescale's more between 12 and 16 weeks.

"The 'keeper, Emi, has got a small issue, but we're hoping he's going to pull through."

On Burnley

The Clarets are battling Everton and Leeds United for Premier League survival, currently a point from safety, but Gerrard is expecting a tough game.

"We'll definitely respect that Burnley are going to be the best version of themselves and it will definitely be a challenge.

"We know their strengths. They've been really strong under the new manager, and they've given themselves a decent chance of survival.

"They're going to be all-in and they're going to empty it at Villa Park, so we need to compete and match that in all departments."

On being more consistent

Having been appointed in January to replace Dean Smith, who departed for Norwich City, Gerrard admitted he's still seeking the best way to get results.

"It's a challenge for me and everyone connected to the club. We're new to the position, even though we've been here five months.

"We've analyzed a lot, we know where we are, we know what we need to do and we know where these players need support and help. My job is to try and get them that.

"One thing that's for sure is that we're working tirelessly and that we'll leave no stone unturned in terms of being relentless to improve the team and the squad to make sure we're more competitive next year."