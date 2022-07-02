Biancone is a Red

04 Giulian BIANCONE (estac) during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Nice and Troyes at Allianz Riviera on April 24, 2022 in Nice, France. (Photo by Alexandre Dimou/FEP/Icon Sport via Getty Images) - Photo by Icon sport

The 22-year-old is seen as a versatile option in defence for Nottingham Forest as he can play as a central defender but is also able to operate as a right-back.

The French defender began his career at Monaco before making a reported £2 million move to Troyes last summer.

Biancone made 33 appearances for Troyes during his tenure there, contributing two assists and one goal.

Where will Biancone fit in at Forest

The former France under-19 player is extremely versatile, as was already established, so Forest will profit from his expertise in all defensive positions.

At 22-years-old, Biancone might be considered a player of the future but will provide the Nottingham Forest team with a strong degree of depth.

The only current defensive players on the books who will be a part of Steve Cooper's plans this season are Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, and Steve Cook. Forest intend to send players like Loic Mbe Soh, Richie Laryea, and Jonathan Panzo out on loan.

Currently being pursued by Forest are defenders Moussa Niakhaté, Neco Williams, Issa Kabore, and Harry Toffolo, thus Biancone will face stiff competition while adding a good amount of depth to the team.

Biancone’s playing style

Before going on loan to Brugge, Biancone's former U-19 coach at Monaco, Frederic Barilaro, previously compared the defender to Benjamin Pavard for his "playing intelligence and skill."

The 22-year-old isn't afraid to get involved, as evidenced by the 10 yellow cards he received last season. During the last campaign, Biancone made 2.1 successful tackles per game whilst also making 1.6 interceptions per game.

Embed from Getty Images

The defender also showed good defensive ability by contributing to two clearances per game.

Following this summer's additions of Dean Henderson and Taiwo Awoniyi, Biancone becomes Forest's third Premier League signing since the 1998–1999 season.

Biancone told Nottingham Forest’s media: “I am very happy to arrive at a club like Nottingham Forest after a good experience with my former club Troyes.

“I know it’s a big club, very known across Europe and I'm very excited to be joining the club, with its great fanbase and history.

“Having spoken to the Head Coach, it's clear that there are exciting times ahead and I'm looking to joining up with my new teammates and getting started in the Premier League.”