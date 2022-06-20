Dean Henderson signs for Nottingham Forest on loan

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Dean Henderson of Manchester United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park on May 22, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The goalkeeper, 25, joins Nottingham Forest on a temporary basis after struggling to nail down the number one spot ahead of David De Gea at Old Trafford.

Since the start of his career at Manchester United, Henderson has had loan spells at Stockport County, Grimsby Town, Shrewsbury Town and Sheffield United on two occasions.

While previous loan moves allowed Henderson to compete for a place in Manchester United's first team, David De Gea has kept the gloves for the majority of the time, and Henderson is now ready to return to first team football.

He is the Reds' second Premier League signing in 23 years, following Taiwo Awoniyi through the door this summer.

How will Henderson perform?

Dean Henderson has established himself as a dependable goalkeeper throughout his career, and his talent has helped each of his clubs earn valuable points.

During Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19, Henderson kept seven clean sheets in the final seven games of the season, assisting the Blades in earning automatic promotion.

The goalkeeper then spent his first full season in the Premier League on loan with Sheffield United.

Henderson made 97 saves (75%), maintained 13 clean sheets, and stopped two of three penalties in 36 games. Throughout the season, the 25-year-old only conceded 33 goals, helping the Blades finish ninth in the Premier League.

Henderson then returned to Old Trafford to compete for the number one spot with David De Gea, making 26 appearances in all competitions, including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, and Europa League.

The shot-stopper continued to excel in the Premier League, making 3.1 saves per game with a 77 percent success rate.

Looking to become a Reds regular

Henderson's minutes began to dwindle as De Gea was given more playing time, and his lack of faith that he would be given a chance to replace De Gea contributed to his decision to return to loan.

Henderson is eager to reclaim his position in England's squad, and consistent Premier League action can only help him achieve his goal of being called up for the first time since 2021.

He needs the right club and coach to help him achieve his goals and Forest will hope that they and Head Coach Steve Cooper will be exactly that.