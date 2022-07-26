Ben Mee joins Brentford on a two year deal

Brentford have signed Ben Mee on a two year deal from Burnley.

The former Clarets captain has joined on a free transfer and will bring a wealth of knowledge to the side.

The deal means Mee will stay in the Premier League as the Bees look to bolster their inconsistent defensive line.

The centre-back is highly experienced at the top level with 217 Premier League appearances to his name.

Why Mee?

Mee has captained Burnley for the last three seasons before their recent relegation to the Championship.

His leadership will be vital in ensuring a youthful Brentford squad can be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming league season.

Despite his age, the 32 year old is still looking to improve and push his Brentford side to be competitive in the top flight.

The signing will add versatility to the London side with Mee having the ability to play as a left or right sided centre-back as well as having played Premier League games at left-back before.

Mee: "I've got a challenge to prove that I'm not just a defender"

In an interview from the Brentford FC YouTube channel, Mee announced he still has a lot to prove.

"I know I’ve got a challenge to prove that I’m not just a defender, I want to go and play football as well and show what I can do on the other side of the game."

"The manager here wants to do that so hopefully I can help as I still have things to prove myself even at my age."

What did the manager have to say?

Brentford manager Thomas Frank spoke of his contentment at the signing on the club website.

“I am very happy that we have signed Ben. He will add a lot of quality and experience to the squad. He had six good years for Burnley in the Premier League. I really love his defensive mindset; he knows how to defend the box, he knows how to block a shot and he knows how to win duels.”

“He will bring leadership and communication to the team, which is very attractive. He has a very good left foot and will be very good for us on set-pieces in both boxes. I am looking forward to adding him to the squad.”