Brentford vs Leeds United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups, ones to watch

It all comes down to this: Leeds United travel to the Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday in desperate need of bettering Burnley's result at home to Newcastle United in order to avoid relegation.

Brentford's place in the Premier League next season has been secured for a few weeks now after accumulating an impressive 22 points from their last 10 matches. A win and a Brighton & Hove Albion defeat to West Ham United will see Thomas Frank's side finish tenth - the club's highest league position since 1938.

A win would also condemn their guests to a return to the Championship as they sit 18th in the table, level on points with Burnley (35) but with a considerably worse goal difference.

At the start of the season, not many would have foreseen the season Leeds have had after an impressive top-half finish last year. Injuries have plagued their campaign, with key performers such as Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, and Patrick Bamford missing large parts of the season.

Things began to look positive between March and April as Jesse Marsch's side secured vital wins against Norwich City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Watford, as well as draws against Southampton and Crystal Palace. However, consecutive defeats to Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea have left them in a dire state.

Pascal Struijk's last-minute equaliser against Brighton last week took the fight to the final day, but with Burnley earning a point at Villa Park on Thursday, survival is out of Leeds' control and everyone associated with the club will have an eye on the score in the Clarets' game.

A draw could be enough for safety if Burnley were to lose to Newcastle, but the Whites will be targeting nothing less than three points.

It will be a tough task, though, as Leeds haven't won on their last 11 trips to Brentford, a run that dates back to August 1950, whilst the Bees have proven to be watertight at home this season, conceding 19 goals in 18 matches and just two in their last six matches on home turf.

Team news

Brentford have no new absentees.

Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Mathias Jørgensen (ankle) and Saman Ghoddos (ankle) will miss the final game of the season. Frank Onyeka has trained with the squad this week and is in contention to make a return.

Leeds will be without Luke Ayling, who would have missed the game through suspension but underwent knee surgery this week, Stuart Dallas (knee), Adam Foreshaw (knee), Tyler Roberts (thigh), and Dan James (suspended).

A decision is yet to be made whether Patrick Bamford will feature but Marsch has said he has looked "really good" in training this week.

Predicted lineups

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Jeanvier, Henry; Janelt, Nørgaard, Eriksen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Leeds United: Meslier; Llorente, Struijk, Cooper, Firpo; Klich, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; Gerlhardt.

Previous meetings

Brentford haven't beaten Leeds United since Neal Maupay's iconic cupped ear celebration during a 2-0 win at Griffin Park in April 2019, which was followed it up with a 1-0 defeat at Elland Road and a 1-1 draw during 2019/20.

Thomas Frank's side came agonisingly close to winning their first game away to Leeds since September 2014 when Shandon Baptiste and Sergi Canós gave them a second half lead after Tyler Roberts' 27th-minute opener but Bamford levelled the score five minutes into stoppage time.

Ones to watch

Yoane Wissa

His debut season in England may have not gone to plan, with injury, tactics, and Bryan Mbeumo's form limiting him to a sporadic role, but he has quickly established himself as a fans' favourite.

The Congolese international has 7 goals in 1,183 minutes of Premier League football and is the club's second top scorer in all competitions with 10, having scored important goals against West Ham, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Everton, as well as against Chelsea and Leicester City.

Since the switch to a 4-3-3, the 25-year-old has taken on a more prominent role and is developing a solid relationship with Ivan Toney and Mbeumo. He has found the net in his last appearances against Southampton and Everton, which took his tally to 3 goals in his last 5 starts.

Embed from Getty Images

Joe Gerlhardt

Leeds' injury problems has forced their hand to use their academy and one man that has stepped up to the plate is 20-year-old Joe Gerlhardt.

The forward has also had a sporadic role this season but has produced the moments of the magic when needed. His intuitive piece of skill to sit Lewis Dunk down and flick it over the centre-back on Sunday to set up the last-minute equaliser and hand his club one last lifeline.

Despite only playing 661 minutes in the league, he has two goals to his name, both of which come in crucial moments. The first was an 83rd-minute equaliser Chelsea against December and the other came in the form of a last-minute winner in a relegation dogfight against Norwich City.

While Raphinha and Illan Meslier are the club's notable names, Brentford's defence will need to keep an eye on the nippy scouser and not allow him to sneak through the gaps.

Embed from Getty Images

How to watch

This fixture will take place on Sunday 22 May at 16:00 GMT and will be broadcasted in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Football.

What the managers have said

Brentford head coach, Thomas Frank, describes the club's maiden Premier League campaign as "remarkable" and is hopeful that his team can end it on a positive note with three points.

"I think our fans will be on it. In many ways it has been a remarkable season for us. There has been a lot to celebrate and now they need to cheer us on for the last time this season. I am pretty sure they can’t wait.

"Hopefully we can give them a good performance. I think this is one of the reasons we love football, because it means so much to people. Brentford fans will be ready to celebrate and have a party on Sunday. Hopefully, we can give them one last match performance."

The Dane added that he believes this weekend's opponents are suited to the top-flight but insists he wants to win and secure a spot in the top half of the table.

"I think they suit the Premier League; I will not say they suit it more than Everton and Burnley. If anyone picked their Premier League top 20 from history, I’m pretty sure they would pick Leeds. I don’t think they’d pick Brentford.

"I know we will focus on trying to win it, as we have done any other game. We have a chance to go top ten so we will do that. We will come with everything."

Leeds United head coach, Jesse Marsch, states that his team are "excited" for the challenge that awaits and that they'll need to start strong and be at their best

"We know we have to be at our best. I never came here to think it would be easy, I knew we'd have to fight for everything. I'll make sure we'll do this on Sunday.

“We want to be aggressive, we know we want to win. If we win we give ourselves the best chance. We have to start well and get an early lead."

Marsch added that his side are aware of the threat Brentford impose from set-pieces and has been working on dealing with it in training.

"One thing you know about them is set piece situations, they’re very creative, they have dynamic players, Eriksen puts very good balls in and they have a lot of variants in what they do.

“We’ve prepared our team. Today was a set piece day so we worked entirely on video and on the pitch making sure we know what we want those moments to look like.”