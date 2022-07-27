Nice agree personal terms to sign Kasper Schmeichel from Leicester City

Club captain and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has agreed personal terms to leave Leicester City and join Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, according to French newspaper L'Equipe.

Schmeichel has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Leicester and has agreed to cross the channel to sign for Nice.

Schmeichel would leave The Foxes a very popular figure, having joined the club in 2011.

The Danish international has made 414 appearances during his time at the King Power Stadium, with his first season at the club ending with a ninth placed finish in the Championship.

Schmeichel has overseen huge progress during his time at the East Midlands club, leaving an FA Cup winner in 2021, a Champions League quarter finalist and a member of the famous Premier League title wining side in 2016.

The son of legendary keeper Peter Schmeichel certainly carved out a legacy of his own at Leicester.

The 35 year old could now head to Nice should Leicester find a replacement.

The French side finished 5th in Ligue 1 last season.

Who next for Leicester?

Replacing a goalkeeper of Schmeichel's reputation at Leicester will not be easy, but Brendan Rodgers' side are said to have some potential signings between the sticks lined up.

According to Get French Football News, Leicester have considered both Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno and Nantes' Alban Lafont as replacements for Schmeichel.

Leno, who has been replaced by Aaron Ramsdale in the last season with The Gunners, could be intrigued by the opportunity to play first team football at the King Power Stadium next term.

The German has made 101 appearances for the North London based side, but The Foxes could be able to prize him away from Arsenal with the assurances of first team football.

Spotrac report that Leno is currently on a £100,000 a week deal at Arsenal.

Leno was a highly valued member of the squad for The Gunners until last season, as he was voted runner up in the Arsenal Player of the Season Award for the 2019-20 season.

The 30 year old has Premier League experience and could be a considered a reliable player to call on for The Foxes who are looking to replace a player of Schmeichel's stature at the club.

As for Lafont, the 23 year old provides a more long term option for Leicester but is also a potentially more risky move.

The Nantes goalkeeper made his move to the club permanent in 2021 having been on loan with the French side for the two previous seasons.

The Frenchman has kept 53 clean sheets during his three seasons in Ligue 1, making 201 appearances for Nantes.

He has also conceded 254 goals during that period.

Leicester may see a lot of potential in Lafont, who would provide a long term replacement as such a young goalkeeper.

However, as someone who does not have the Premier League experience Leno has, he may be more of a risk to sign.

What next for Schmeichel?

Kasper Schmeichel has been in English football since joining the youth setup in 2002, and he would leave having won two major trophies in the country.

A new venture in France with a Nice side who will want to progress up the table following a fifth place finish last season will be exciting for Schmeichel.

The switch would allow the Dane the opportunity to play in a new European league and he will hope he can keep his place in the national team whilst doing so.

The 35 year old will however know that he was unlikely to have been the first choice that Nice had in mind in terms of signing a new goalkeeper.

Get Football French News reported earlier in the month that Yann Sommer had been close to securing a move to Nice before changing his mind, leading to them pursuing Schmeichel.