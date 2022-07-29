How Idrissa Gueye could steady the Everton ship

Everton confirmed their second and third summer signings this week in ex-Wolves wing back Ruben Vinagre, and talented Burnley youngster Dwight McNeil. These two signings added to the early window signing of stalwart James Tarkowski, also making the trip down the M6 after leaving the Clarets.

The Toffees still have a long way to go in this window and are still lacking greatly in a few positions. McNeil coming in offers somewhat of a replacement for the departing Richarlison, but with the winger only managing one goal contribution in 38 games last season, further firepower in the front line is still needed.

Vinagre and Tarkowski add depth to a side which struggled greatly with injuries last season. Yerry Mina was a huge miss for the Blues, his absence saw Micheal Keane and Mason Holgate starting thereabouts every week, ending the season with the fifth worst defensive record in the Premier League’s entirety.

However, Everton this season are desperate for a ‘number 6’ style player. Idrissa Gueye was a fan-favourite during his three-year stint at Goodison Park, and no one could blame him for leaving when footballing giants PSG came calling for the midfielder. He was more than worthy of playing Champions League football and grabbed that chance with both hands.

To try replacing the near-irreplaceable, then manager Marco Silva delved into the German market to sign Mainz midfielder Jean-Phillipe Gbamin for a hefty fee of around 25m. Four years later, just six Premier League appearances and a loan spell in Russia cut short by a ban on football in the country, an almost comically unlucky career has dispelled any chance of manager Frank Lampard trusting the Ivorian midfielder to anchor his midfield.

So, who better to replace Idrissa Gueye than… Idrissa Gueye? It is unlikely you’ll find a better fit for what Everton need, and for a debacle to be solved in a more Everton way. You almost couldn’t write it. The toffees are crying out for a quick fix to steady an almost sunken ship following last season’s drama.

PSG are keen for the Senegalese midfielder to leave, in order to free up wages for upcoming signings, and also to clear the club of its older players such as him and fellow midfielders Danilo Pereira and wasted talent Julian Draxler. The Parisian club recently employed Luis Campos at the DoF (Director of Footballer), a renowned football brain with an exceptional eye for spotting talent and building successful teams.

It was Campos who masterminded the brilliant Monaco team in 2017, where he signed Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabinho, Thomas Lemar and Benjamin Mendy for a combined total of 43m. The team won Ligue 1 for the first time in 17 years and reached the Champions League semi-final. He later sold on them players for a combined 231m. Miraculously, Campos would go on to achieve a similar feat last season, when he aided Lille in becoming unlikely champions, besting his new club PSG.

We know Campos focuses on youth investment in order to build his teams a strong core, meaning ageing players like Gueye will be available relatively cheap, especially given the midfielder is still capable playing at the highest level, and will be for a few years to come despite his age profile. He also has just one year left on his current deal in France.

Evertons' own new DoF Kevin Thelwell, who is reportedly working closely and well with Lampard and the Everton board will be keen to spend as little money as possible on the signing, in order to help keep the books balanced and avoid any potential penalties from FFP (financial fair play) or from the Premier League’s net spend rules.

A deal it is likely for them to pursue, is one that sees Gueye spend the 2022/23 season on loan at Goodison Park, with Everton then signing him on permanently for free upon expiry of his current contract on June 30th 2023. A deal that satisfies both Everton’s pressing need for an anchor man and to spend in compliance with all rules and regulations.

Everton fans will know all about the midfielder, but for those in need of a memory refresh regarding the type of player Gueye is, according to FBREF, in comparison to midfielders in Europe's top five leagues he is in the 92nd percentile for passes attempted, 94th percentile for pressures, the 93rd percentile for tackles, but most impressively he is in the 98th percentile for pass completion percentage.

Stats like this are undeniable proof for how beneficial he could be to a Frank Lampard team. This Everton side is desperate for a calming presence next to ball carriers like Abdoulaye Doucoure and even Alex Iwobi. Gueye is an impressive 6 and brilliantly suits playing as part of a double pivot in a 4-2-3-1 or 5-2-3, as well as suiting perfectly the deep-lying anchor role in a 4-3-3, all formations Lampard has utilised while at Derby, Chelsea and so far during his time in Merseyside.

Reliable sources within the Everton community have acknowledged a good chance the midfielder is wanted by the club and that the player is keen on the move, with the player reportedly training on his own in anticipation of the move being made. Only time will tell.