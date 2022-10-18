Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Nottingham Forest: Seagulls held despite dominant performance

Brighton & Hove Albion were held to a 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls had 19 shots on the Forest net, but through a combination of brilliant goalkeeping by Dean Henderson and failing to convert on clear-cut chances, could only come away with a point.

Brighton remains winless under new manager Roberto De Zerbi having picked up just two points from four games with the Italian in charge while the Reds climb off the foot of the Premier League table.

Story of the match

Brighton enjoyed a large spell of possession to start the match and on 13 minutes, Solly March sent a cross on the by-line to Leandro Trossard and the Belgian's curling shot was tipped onto the crossbar by Henderson.

Embed from Getty Images

Following a corner, Forest failed to clear their lines and the ball fell to Joel Veltman eight yards from goal, but the defender skied his effort well over.

Shortly before the half-hour mark, Trossard was again the source of the Seagulls' next threat, the ball ricocheting to him on the edge of the box and he was unlucky to see his shot clatter off the upright.

Trossard turned provider as a deft cross was sent to Adam Lallana, whose flicked header was only inches wide.

Henderson then called into action again as he saved a low shot from March at his near post, tipping it around the post before stopping Pascal Gross' first-time strike.

The second half was a mirror image of the first, Veltman sending in a cross that a back-peddling Danny Welbeck could not get to while March's ball in was cleared to safety.

On the hour mark, the visitors had their best chance of the game, as a ball over the top by Morgan Gibbs-White found Brennan Johnson and after cutting inside, his right-footed shot could not trouble the Brighton goal.

Embed from Getty Images

Tariq Lamptey, who replaced Lallana, set up Welbeck ten minutes from time, the ball falling to Gross, but Henderson was again on hand to palm it away.

There were no further chances as Brighton were left to rue the missed chances despite being much the better side for the whole of the match.

Player of the match: Dean Henderson

He made some fantastic saves throughout the match and his stop which denied March with ten minutes to go ensured Forest's clean sheet for just their second point away from home this season.