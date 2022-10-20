Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton: Adams heads Saints to end winless run

Che Adams’ first half header proved the difference as Southampton dug deep for a much needed win at Bournemouth.

The 1-0 win at Vitality Stadium ends the Cherries’ unbeaten run under Gary O’Neil whilst gives Saints a first win in six Premier League games.

After the deadlock was broken in the ninth minute, Saints produced a fine defensive effort in the second half and showed plenty of determination to move out of the bottom three.

Team News

O’Neil was able to name the same starting line-up for a third Premier League game in a row having gone six games unbeaten – the longest run in the league at kick-off.

Southampton, meanwhile, were forced into one change with Duje Caleta-Car coming in for the injured Armel Bella-Kotchap at centre-back.

Both sides were committed to being on the front foot in the early stages, but after Dominic Solanke skewed wide for the hosts it was Saints who got the breakthrough.

Adams heads Saints in front

Mohamed Elyounoussi did well to get Saints on the front foot and he found Romain Perraud on the left. His first-time cross picked out Adams who found space before seeing his glancing header go inside the far post from ten yards out.

Bournemouth searched for a swift response, with Gavin Bazunu tipping Philip Billing’s rasping effort over the bar before Marcus Tavernier’s free-kick found Jefferson Lerma but his downward header was saved comfortably.

Saints, however, continued to pose a threat going forwards. Kyle Walker-Peters broke down the right before pulling the ball across from the byline towards Joe Aribo but he couldn’t divert it past Neto on the stretch.

Billing again then fancied his chances from outside the area, and was again thwarted by a solid stop from Bazunu.

Raised temperatures

This south coast derby had its moments where temperatures threatened to boil over. Ainsley Maitland-Niles had already run off the pitch when he was caught by Chris Mepham with an poor sliding tackle. Both were booked after the Saints player understandably reacted to the challenge.

The Cherries started the second half in the ascendancy, with Marcos Senesi rising highest to meet Tavernier’s corner but he couldn’t direct his header on target.

The hosts continued to push forwards, with Tavernier’s low cross evading Solanke before Billing had an effort well blocked by Mohammed Salisu.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s response to the growing pressure was a change of shape, with defender Lyanco coming on for Aribo after the hour mark.

But no sooner had Saints changed system than Walker-Peters went down with what looked like a hamstring issue – forcing another change as Elyounoussi slotted into an unfamiliar wing-back role.

No penalty

And Bournemouth felt aggrieved when Junior Stanislas’ low driven cross looked to have struck the lunging Salisu’s arm, but after VAR it was judged that his arm was in a natural position.

O’Neil’s side kept up the pressure, but it was actually Southampton who went closest to doubling their lead late on. Perraud almost claimed another assist as his ball across found Adams, but his first time strike cannoned back off the chest of Adam Smith.

Hearts were then in mouths for away supporters in stoppage time when Bazunu spilled Tavernier’s deep corner, but Salisu was back on the line to hack away Lewis Cook’s effort as Saints held on for a big three points.