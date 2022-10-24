West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth: David Moyes' side move into top half

It was David Moyes' West Ham who walked away with all three points as they hosted Gary O'Neil's Bournemouth. The result of the game saw West Ham leapfrog the visitors in the Premier League table, whilst also moving into the top half in the process.

The hosts entered this encounter off the back of a relatively disappointing 1-0 loss against Liverpool, a game in which David Moyes would have felt he could have come away with at least a point.

The visitors were also coming back onto the stage after a 1-0 loss. In this case at the mercy of Southampton, which The Cherries would have been discouraged about in their own right.

Bournemouth, off the back of this result, recorded their second loss in a row in the league. West Ham, on the other hand, registered their 5th successive home win in all competitions.

Story of the match

Bournemouth came into the game with two notable injuries within their first-team squad, with Lloyd Kelly out with an ankle injury and David Brooks still out with a strain to his hamstring. West Ham had more injury troubles as Lucas Paqueta sat his second game out with a shoulder injury. Long term absentees Nayef Aguerd, Maxwel Cornet and Craig Dawson were also unavailable for selection.

West Ham started the game off as the brighter of the two sides, which remained the case for almost the entirety of the contest. Having said this, the majority of the first half was relatively action-free, with neither side being able to take the game by the 'scruff of the neck'.

It was centre-back Kurt Zouma who was eventually able to break the deadlock for the hosts just before the half-time whistle. The Frenchman was able to glance the ball in after a scrappy passage of play occurred inside of Bournemouth's penalty area.

As is often the case with modern football, this goal was not without its VAR controversy. Bournemouth and Gary O'Neil were claiming that Thilo Kehrer helped the ball on with the outside of his left arm as the ball was being scrambled around the 6-yard box. However, these claims were subsequently waved off after a lengthy check.

After the interval, West Ham really got out of first gear and took a hold of the fixture. There was constant pressure from the home side around Bournemouth's box. However, the visitors were able to soak a lot of this up.

As the game was nearing a close, despite a little bit of a purple patch from Bournemouth, there was very little for either set of fans to get excited about.

One West Ham counterattack was successful. However, as the game entered injury time, a cross from substitute Vladimir Coufal struck the arm of Jordan Zemura inside the penalty area. Said Benrahma managed to convert the penalty in a very assuring fashion, marking his first Premier League goal of the campaign.

Whilst Bournemouth could have a right to feel somewhat fleeced with the decisions that went against them, David Moyes' side, on the whole, were deserved winners on this occasion.

Player of the match

There was a few players from the winning side who could have been contenders for Man of the Match, however it would be unreasonable to look any further than Said Benrahma.

The Algerian was the focal point in a lot of what was good about West Ham's performance, and sealing his game off with a goal in injury time capped off a great night for the playmaker.