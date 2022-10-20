4 things we learnt from West Ham's defeat at Liverpool

A very impressive second-half showing was not enough for West Ham to pick up a result from Anfield, yesterday night.

Darwin Nunez got the game's only goal, at the midway point of the first half - a precise, glancing header, which bounced past the outstretching Lukasz Fabianski. It came amidst a spell of Liverpool dominance and the rest of the half followed a very similar pattern.

However, Joe Gomez's rash challenge on Jarrod Bowen gifted the visitors a golden opportunity to level from the penalty spot, just before the break. Bowen's spot-kick was well saved by Allison.

Following the break, West Ham had more of the ball and will feel immensely frustrated at not getting an equalising goal - failing to capitalise on three big chances.

The result gives Liverpool back-to-back Premier League wins, as they look to recover from a stumbling start to their campaign. They moved up to seventh place - four points behind a potential UEFA Champions League spot.

For West Ham, a run of three league games without defeat was swiftly halted, They will look to recover in their next fixture - at home, against Bournemouth and climb up from 13th place.

Here are some of the main talking points, from last evening's clash:

Declan Rice a class apart from his West Ham teammates, again

The England midfielder was the main reason why the visitors were able to stay in the game and maintain hopes of a positive result - right up until the final whistle.

His importance to the West Ham team was reflected in the fact that he completed a total of 75 passes last night - just one less than his midfield partners Tomas Soucek, Flynn Downes and Pablo Fornals could, combined.

As he is so often, Rice was a class above anyone else in West Ham's team. His blend of exceptional physical and technical abilities - which have often been questioned by critics, in the past - make him a complete, all-round midfielder.

Considering the difficulty of a fixture away at Anfield, last night's performance was one of Rice's most impressive in a West Ham shirt; he certainly deserved to be on the winning side of the contest.

With the 2022 World Cup rapidly approaching, Rice's place in the England best 11 seems a certainty and West Ham's star midfielder looks to be building up a very strong bit of momentum heading into Qatar.

Very encouraging performances, but lack of clinical edge for West Ham

For the second game in a row, a hugely impressive second-half performance from West Ham was not enough to avoid a frustrating result.

Just like their second-half decimation of Southampton, on Sunday, they had some very positive moments, at Anfield. Most notably, Soucek's late chance to salvage an equaliser - which was brilliantly blocked by James Milner.

The Hammers came away from St. Mary's frustrated that their 15 attempts at goal, after the break (in addition to the 10 before it), only produced a single goal - leading to a 1-1 draw. Similarly, the frustration will remain that from an xG total of 2.49 - boosted by an unsuccessful Bowen penalty, West Ham were unable to score at Anfield.

Understat currently has West Ham sitting in sixth place in their xPoints table - underlining their issue of not being able to capitalise on good goalscoring opportunities, this season. The model has the team's xG total up at 15.70 - from which West Ham have only managed nine goals.

Their current 13th place in the table makes for underwhelming viewing, particularly after back-to-back European place finishes. However, they may not be too far away from returning to challenge for those positions and, at the very least, David Moyes can be pleased with his team's general performances in recent weeks.

Darwin Nunez is a much-needed part of Liverpool front line

It was a very active evening for Liverpool's big summer signing. A total of six attempts at goal - including a brilliant, first-time effort with his weaker, left foot which forced Fabianski into making a great save, were capped off with a brilliantly taken, headed goal.

Nunez gives a clear focal point for the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson - deputised today by Kostas Tsimikas - who assisted the forward's goal; as a target man for crosses from wide areas.

If not for a single moment of fantastic forward play, then Liverpool may have, very likely, failed to pick up a crucial victory. Especially after the hugely impressive win against Manchester City, it was crucial for The Reds to back up that result with another three points.

The Uruguayan forward has began to hit some goalscoring form - scoring in all three of his most recent starts for his club. It is clear why Nunez is such a good fit for Liverpool and why this form can continue.

The long-term injury absences of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota should ensure that Nunez will remain a key part of Liverpool's last few fixtures, prior to the World Cup break. Therefore, it is important that he looks to build on this good form and solidify his place in the team's best 11.

Liverpool a long way from last season's levels

Just four wins from their opening ten fixtures represent a slow start to this season's Premier League campaign. However, for Liverpool, the issues run deeper than just the points on the board.

The defensive issues, even with a clean sheet last night, continued. Liverpool were, bluntly, very fortunate to hold onto a win against a West Ham side, which very rarely picks up results away at top six teams.

It is unsustainable for Liverpool to continue to be as unstable defensively and give up the opportunities to opposing teams as they currently are, and continue to keep clean sheets. Understat has this season's Liverpool conceded xG total at 15.73 - the sixth highest in the league. They have Allison and their opponents' lack of clinical finishing to thank, for only conceding a total of 12 goals.

It is tough to understand what Liverpool's league ambitions are, following their slow start to the season. Whether they will retain realistic hopes of maintaining another title challenge, or just making do with a top four finish, they will need to step up their performances if they are to achieve the goals they set themselves.