Ralph Hasenhuttl 'proud' of his side's performance against Arsenal

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl spoke of his pride as his side held league leaders Arsenal to a draw at St. Mary's this afternoon. An early opener from Granit Xhaka was cancelled out just after the hour-mark by Stuart Armstrong.

"I am very proud as, this week, I saw a team fighting for the club and for this result."

Three weeks ago, the Austrian laughed off suggestions that he was under pressure and, since then, his side have taken five points from West Ham, Bournemouth and the Gunners.

"We have taken five points from three games but are still 15th in the table. This shows you how difficult this league is.

"I am not scared though as today showed how resilient we can be and it was an important statement against a team at the top of the league."

This was only the second time this season that the visitors have dropped points, with the other being the 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford on September 4th so it is fair to say that Southampton - who were still missing Armel Bella-Kotchap, Romeo Lavia, Kyle Walker-Peters and Tino Livramento - were not favoured going into play today which makes it all the more satisfying for Hasenhuttl.

Resilience was on show

"Coming back and keeping going, staying brave, on the front foot and, if we have to press them, we do it.

"Arsenal are a great team but games like this is why the Premier League is popular around the world as you think 'how can we defend this?' but when we found the right shape to do it, I think you can see our identity and that is what people want to see at the club."

With just three league games remaining before the break for the World Cup, it doesn't get any easier for Southampton and Hasenhuttl as a visit from Newcastle is sandwiched between a trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace next week and a game at Anfield on November 12th.

However, Hasenhuttl and his squad can take confidence from their longest unbeaten run since February as they look to push on up the table.