West Ham vs Bournemouth: Premier League Preview, Matchday 13, 2022

Gary O'Neil has enjoyed a very impressive start to his career in professional football management. After taking over as caretaker manager from Scott Parker, following Bournemouth's crushing 9-0 defeat at Anfield, it took The Cherries seven games to suffer their first loss under the former West Ham player.

Wednesday night's disappointing home defeat against Southampton leaves Bournemouth in a very respectable 13th position - four points above the relegation zone. It has to be considered that the newly-promoted side was many Premier League followers' main tip to go straight back down, prior to the season kicking-off.

Winless trips to St. Mary's and Anfield temporarily halted a potential West Ham revival, following previous back-to-back wins, at London Stadium, against Wolves and Fulham.

The Hammers will feel hard done by to only have an output of a single point from their two road trips - after putting in a couple of impressive away performances.

Currently, West Ham sit all the way down in 17th place in the Premier League. However, the compactness of the table means that with a win on Monday, they can move all the way up into the top half.

They will welcome O'Neil and the very popular Ryan Fredericks back to East London; hoping to get back to winning ways and climb above tomorrow's visitors in the league table.

Team News

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Some positive news from David Moyes came in an update regarding Lucas Paqueta's shoulder injury:

"We don't think it is as serious as we feared at first. Hopefully we will get him back shortly" - stated Moyes on Friday.

Maxwel Cornet and Craig Dawson have a chance to be available for selection, on Monday night. The latter seems more likely to be ready for a return, according to Moyes' comments that the fixture may "come a bit quick" for Cornet.

Nayef Aguerd remains a constant mention in this team news section - he continues to edge closer to being ready to make his full West Ham debut and should feature, prior to the World Cup break.

Unusually, it has now been four consecutive games without a start for Michail Antonio. Even given Gianluca Scamacca's impressive start to life at West Ham, a fresh Antonio may be given the opportunity to lead the line tomorrow.

Should Dawson be fit to start, Thilo Kehrer would be likely to move into the right-back slot, in place of Vladimir Coufal.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

There is not much to report, in terms of any injury concerns among the Bournemouth squad.

"The boys are good. You pick up some bumps and bruises which you're always going to get, but generally we're good." - said O'Neil, on Thursday.

David Brooks and Lloyd Kelly remain as The Cherries' long-term injury absentees.

Even though it ended up in defeat, Bournemouth will likely retain the same 11 as they started with in their previous fixture.

As mentioned, Fredericks will return to London Stadium and he should expect to receive a positive reception from the home crowd.

Predicted Lineups

(4-2-3-1) Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen; Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio.

Bournemouth

(4-2-3-1) Neto; Fredericks, Mepham, Senesi, Smith; Cook, Lerma; Christie, Billing, Tavernier; Solanke.

Key Players

West Ham - Declan Rice

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

A stunning, long-range equaliser against Southampton and another brilliant showing, at Anfield in midweek, made it back-to-back player of the match awards for the England international.

Even after a summer of big signings by West Ham, their skipper remains, comfortably, the team's best and most important player.

With just under a month to go, until England's World Cup opener against Iran, Rice might be playing himself into his best form.

Bournemouth - Dominic Solanke

Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Bournemouth's forward has been a crucial physical presence for his team. A goal tally of just two from nine fixtures may not seem impressive, but it is his all-round forward play which makes him a key part of the side.

Solanke was at his best against Leicester and Fulham - playing a part in all four of his team's goals.

Eyebrows were initially raised, following his pricey move to the South coast. However, a 29-goal Championship campaign last season and a respectable start to this season goes a long way towards justifying the £20 million move from Liverpool.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

West Ham will be the hosts of this fixture. London Stadium, under the floodlights, will welcome Bournemouth.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 20:00 BST, on Monday night.

How can I watch?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will broadcast the fixture live, within the U.K.; Monday Night Football coverage will start at 19:00 BST.