Curtis Jones signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

Curtis Jones of Liverpool signing a contract extension at AXA Training Centre on November 17, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Curtis Jones has committed his long term future to Liverpool after putting a pen to paper in a deal which will see him remain at his boyhood club until the summer of 2027.

The Toxteth born midfielder has had his injury struggles this season, only making seven appearances. However, he is seen as a key part of Liverpool's plans for the coming years with manager, Jurgen Klopp describing himself as "one of his biggest fans" having spotted his talent at the age of 15.

Jones joined Liverpool at the age of nine, soaring through the ranks, clocking 81 appearances for the senior squad and netting eight goals since making his first team debut in 2019.

The most notable of those strikes was his first which happened to be in the Merseyside derby. It was a sensational long range curling effort which cannoned off the underside of the crossbar, leaving Jordan Pickford helpless.

Curtis Jones of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool FC and Everton at Anfield on January 05, 2020 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The 21 year old is no stranger to success, boasting Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield medals.

He has also written himself into the history books, becoming the club's youngest ever captain, aged 19 years and five days. He wore the armband, leading a youthful Liverpool side to victory in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury in February 2020.

Since Steven Gerrard made his debut in 1998, only two players have risen from the academy and played more times for the first team than Jones has, being Trent Alexander-Arnold and Raheem Sterling.

The midfielder only signed his last contract in 2020 and this new deal reflects his growing importance to the Red's as well as his trust from the manager.

He joins starlets, Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak, who both recently penned new deals, with the future looking bright.

"First of all, I want to thank the coaching staff for having the belief in me as always, for giving me the chance.

"And of course for me, I'm over the moon, I'm buzzing. It was an easy thing (renewing).

"It's my boyhood club, I'm a Scouser, I've supported the club for the whole of my life, so yeah, I'm buzzing and I can't wait to see what the future holds" he told Liverpoolfc.com.

Curtis Jones of Liverpool signing a contract extension. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Future ambitions

Jones has divided opinion in the fanbase, coming under scrutiny for a lack of goal contributions as an attack-minded player. However, he has vowed that now is the time to kick on and "show the real me".

"I don't think that I've really shown the real me. I've spoken a lot about how I have changed my game, I'm adapting, maturing and stuff so I feel like that it's coming together as one now.

"I just feel that now is the time to go out there and show the real me and start to score more goals, assist more goals and help the team even more."