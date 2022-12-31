Fulham vs Southampton: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 18, 2022

Bottom of the table Southampton travel to the English capital to face Fulham, who look to maintain their place in the top half of the Premier League table on Saturday.

The Saints currently sit at the foot of the Premier League table, having won just three times all season and have not tasted victory since their 1-0 victory at Bournemouth on October 19.

Fulham eased past nine-man Crystal Palace last time out with goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid, Tim Ream and Aleksandar Mitrovic giving the Cottagers a 1-0 win

This has been a fixture dominated by Southampton recently as the Saints have gotten a result in ten of their last 11 against the Cottagers, winning six and drawing four.

Team news

Fulham

Manager Marco Silva has said star man Aleksandar Mitrovic is 'ready' but not yet '100 per cent'.

The striker has been nursing a foot injury since before the World Cup, but he scored and provided two assists in the Cottagers' Boxing Day victory at Crystal Palace.

Manor Solomon and Neeskens Kebano will also be out of action for the Londoners despite returning to training, while Layvin Kurzawa needs to be assessed.

Southampton

The Saints will still be without Tino Livramento (ACL) and Juan Larios (groin).

Theo Walcott (calf) and Alex McCarthy (ankle) are doubtful to feature while Romeo Lavia (hamstring) is nearing a return to fitness in the New Year.

Likely lineups

Fulham: Leno; Robinson, Ream, Diop, Tete; Palhinha, Reed; James, Pereira, Wilson; Mitrovic.

Southampton: Bazunu; Salisu, Lyanco, Bella-Kotchap; Djenepo, Maitland-Niles, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Walker-Peters; Adams, Mara.

Key players

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

The Serbian hit double figures for the season in the win over Crystal Palace, scoring his tenth goal of the campaign and extending his streak of finding the back of the net in London derbies to four matches.

Although he plays as the lone striker up front, he is not the typical centre forward in that he has a well-rounded game that makes him dangerous in all areas of the pitch when Fulham are in possession.

His success continues to be the key for the Cottagers to remain a top-flight club.

Che Adams (Southampton)

He is the Saints' biggest threat in front of goal, scoring eight times in all competitions, four of those coming in Premier League action and Nathan Jones will hope he can replicate his two-goal performance against Lincoln.

Match facts

Where is the match being played?

Craven Cottage, home to Fulham since 1895, will play host to this match.

What time does the match kick off?

Kick-off is set for 3pm GMT.

How can I watch the match?

With the game being broadcast at 3pm, it will not be on television in the UK.

Fulham fans can tune in on FFCtv while Southampton will offer live audio coverage at their official website southamptonfc.com.