Southampton 1-1 Arsenal: Post-Match Player Ratings

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Granit Xhaka of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Arsenal FC at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Arsenal failed to restore their four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after an entertaining 1-1 draw at St Mary's.

Granit Xhaka's fine run in front of the goal continued, as the Swiss stroked home a pinpoint cross by Ben White past Gavin Bazunu.

Gabriel Jesus had numerous opportunities to double the Gunners' lead, but a combination of wasteful finishing and smart stops by the Saints' goalkeeper kept the score at 1-0.

Southampton's resilience was eventually rewarded after a smart move was finished by Stuart Armstrong, who impressed throughout.

Ralph Hasenhuttl made three changes to the side that defeated Bournemouth in midweek, whilst Mikel Arteta replaced six of the players who helped to beat PSV in the Europa League.

Below are the player ratings for the score draw:

Gavin Bazunu - 7/10

The Irishman may have had a spell at Fratton Park last season, but he has already endeared himself to the Saints faithful. Made an important block to prevent Jesus from putting the away side two goals to the good.

Lyanco - 6.5/10

His altercation with Nketiah at the end, in which he needlessly got himself booked, probably puts this rating down a notch. Hardly gave Martinelli a sniff and performed competently as a makeshift right-back.

Duja Caleta-Car - 7/10

Perhaps a tad fortunate not to be cautioned for being so hands-on on Gabriel Jesus. Defended well for the vast majority and could do very little to prevent Xhaka's opener.

Mohammed Salisu - 7/10

Like his defensive partner, the Ghanian was not called into action regularly. Commanding in the air and confident on the ball, solid showing.

Romain Perraud - 6.5/10

Guilty of being quite cheap in possession and did not have many opportunities to impress in an offensive sense in the first half, that is credit to Arsenal, however. Grew into the game in the second period and made up for his rather poor first 45.

Mohamed Elyounnousi - 8/10

He Miscued a half-chance to bring the Saints level around the hour mark but was an integral piece of the puzzle to bring his side back into the game. The Norwegian showed great hunger to block Jesus' goalbound effort and then set up Armstrong's equaliser with an incisive pass. Impressive.

James Ward-Prowse - 6.5/10

Uncharacteristically wasteful from set-piece situations, but perhaps some of the blame should be passed onto those who occupied the 18-yard box. Kept things ticking but no cutting edge.

Ibrahima Diallo - 7/10

Evident that the Frenchman is somewhat limited in an attacking sense, but the 23-year-old was an important base in front of the defence and complimented his captain tremendously. A key asset in ball recoveries and interceptions.

Stuart Armstrong - 8.5/10

Man of the match. Gave Perraud a lot of support in the first half as the Saints men doubled up on Bukayo Saka. Brought the ball out from deep exceptionally well and capped off his fine performance with a composed, well-taken finish which wrong-footed Ramsdale.

Adam Armstrong - 5/10

Very little service but also didn't offer much to assist his teammates. A largely anonymous showing before being replaced in the 73rd minute. Would expect Adams to come in for the game at Selhurst Park.

Joe Aribo - 6/10

Not too dissimilar to his strike partner, but the summer arrival added a little more in the final third with some clever flicks and dummies.

Substitutes

Sam Edozie - 7/10

Bright spark and a constant threat down the left-hand side. Perhaps a tad lightweight, but would expect some starts towards the back-end of the campaign

Che Adams - 6/10

Hardly involved.

Theo Walcott - 5/10

His best asset in his prime was his pace and it is clear that that has deserted him now. Pathetic dive which led him to be correctly booked for simulation.

Aaron Ramsdale - 6.5/10

His harshest critics will focus on the Saint's goal but he could do very little to prevent that. Rarely called into action with some solid distribution.

Ben White - 7.5/10

With Kyle Walker and Reece James in a race against time to make Gareth Southgate's England squad, Ben White is certainly putting his cards on the table. Another impressive performance from the right-back, whose low, driven cross made Xhaka's job easy.

William Saliba - 6.5/10

With the exceptional standards that the young Frenchman has set, his was quite unnoticeable at the back today. Did little wrong, did little right. Steady from an astute defender who plays beyond his years.

Gabriel - 6/10

Quite similar to Saliba, but could be at fault for Southampton's equaliser to a certain extent. The Brazilian was caught flat-footed after Elyounnousi's reverse pass, as Armstrong had an affordable amount of time to pick his spot beyond Ramsdale.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 6.5/10

Firm believer that his best position in as a centre-back in a back five but slotted into left-back seamlessly for Mikel Arteta in the absence of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney, who was named on the bench. A criticism could be that he lacked explosive pace as Southampton looked to target balls in behind him.

Martin Odegaard - 7/10

An abundance of ability and has clearly formed a great chemistry with Jesus. Some nice passages of one-touch play and should have got an assist for Jesus, only for Elyounoussi to recover and block. Captain's performance? Not quite; but solid.

Thomas Partey - 7.5/10

If this man continues to stay fit, Arsenal will breeze past the rest of the pack and comfortably finish in the top four (assuming that remains their target). Reads the game so well and made crucial interceptions to begin attacks.

Granit Xhaka - 8/10

What has happened to this man?! Looks like a completely different beast in that 'number 8' role. Has added so much more creativity and end product to his game and took his goal splendidly. The midfield three of himself, Odegaard and Partey are one of the very best in Europe at this moment in time.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6/10

Had a feeling that he could burst into life after a fantastic mazy run followed by an effort which deflected just wide of Bazunu's left post but it was an afternoon to forget for the Brazilian - hardly involved.

Bukayo Saka - 5.5/10

Very lethargic, but who can blame him after he played 85 minutes in midweek? In need of a rest, some may feel, as England fans will fear for the winger's fitness as we approach the World Cup

Gabriel Jesus - 6.5/10

Very difficult to rate. His movement was typically brilliant but Arsenal's main main was profligate tonight. Forced a good save out of Bazunu in the first half but was guilty of taking far too long for the chance which got blocked just moments before Armstrong levelled the scoreline. More goals will come - that's a guarantee.

Substitutes

Eddie Nketiah - 5/10

Poor hold-up play and finishing. Did not have the impact on the game that Arteta desired.

Kieran Tierney - N/A

Fabio Vieira - N/A