Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City: Faes double disaster gives Reds win in 2022 finale

Wout Faes scored a pair of own goals as Liverpool rallied to beat Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield in the last game of 2022 for both sides.

The Foxes made the best possible start after just four minutes had passed as shaky defending by the hosts enabled Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to beat Alisson after being through on goal.

Both sides had chances to score following Dewsbury-Hall's opener, but Liverpool would equalize in what would be the first of two lucky breaks.

With seven minutes to play in the opening half, Faes attempted to divert a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross behind, but the ball looped over the head of goalkeeper Danny Ward.

​​​​​​Just seconds before the break, the Leicester defender again scored into his own net, this time off of a chip shot by Darwin Nunez that had come back off the post.

Faes becomes the fourth player in Premier League history to score two own goals in a match joining Jamie Carragher, Michael Proctor and Jonathan Walters.

The Reds should have put the game to bed in the second half with Mohamed Salah going wide with only Ward to beat and Nunez unable to capitalise on a couple of good chances.

Victory for Liverpool sees them move to within two points of the top four while Leicester remain 13th, four points above the relegation zone.

Story of the match

Following pre-match tributes to Pele and former Liverpool striker David Johnson, it was Leicester who made the brighter start as a layoff by Patson Daka, found Dewsbury-Hall in acres of space and he fired home.

Daka had to be withdrawn after picking up a hamstring injury and substitute Jamie Vardy forced Alexander-Arnold into a critical block to prevent Harvey Barnes from doubling the Foxes' lead.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain started the move that nearly led to the hosts' equalizer as his clipped pass down the left found Nunez, who pulled back for Salah, his shot wide of the near post.

The Egyptian then had a goal disallowed, Ward's kick-out falling to Oxlade-Chamberlain, who was in an offside position.

Faes then committed the first of his two blunders in a seven-minute span, needlessly sticking a leg out at Alexander-Arnold's low cross after Ward had shouted at him to leave it.

Seconds before halftime, the Belgian accidentally scored into his own net again, this time following a cheeky chip by Nunez that hit the post, he failed to clear and turned home.

Leicester started the second half much like the first, Barnes sending his snapshot from a tight angle over the crossbar.

Liverpool then had a couple of chances to increase their lead, Jordan Henderson sending his strike wide of the left post and Salah dragging wide following a delightful diagonal pass from Nunez.

The Foxes attempted to hit back once more, the lively Barnes this time finding the target, but Alisson was on hand to deny him and Dewsbury-Hall missed with a free header.

Nunez, who has now gone six games on the trot without scoring, shot high and Salah saw Ward save with his legs and after some incisive passing, the Uruguyan was too high with his effort.

Ward turned Salah's curler from close range behind, but the Reds held out to secure a fourth successive top-flight victory.

Player of the match: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Was excellent defensively and his tackle to cut out a through ball intended for Barnes and his cross led to Faes' first own goal. Incisive passing and was the spark that got Liverpool going.