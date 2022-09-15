Ralph Hasenhuttl believes the country should be 'very proud' of the response to the Queen's death

Southampton return to Premier League action on Friday night as they make the trip to Villa Park to face Aston Villa.

It is the first match in almost two weeks for Ralph Hasenhuttl's men, and the south coast side will be looking to go into the international break on a high.

The Saints could end the weekend in the top half of the table despite a tough start to the season, which included fixtures against Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea.

On Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen's death led to a postponement of last weekend's fixtures across all levels of football, and Hasenhuttl would have understood if this weekend's games were called off too.

"I've been here nearly four years. I must say you can be very proud of the people living here as the way they show respect for a wonderful person, a very long term in the duty of serving this country.

"The way you show respect is impressive, very special. Over the world, I've not seen this.

"It was a clear decision not to play football last weekend and I would completely understand if we didn't play this weekend.

"There are some plans in place for the weekend and we will all be thinking about her. The weekend is a chance to show our respects."

In preparation for the game

The 55-year-old revealed that the whole squad trained ahead of his side's trip to the midlands, apart from long-term absentees Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento.

"They're still out and the rest are in training. We had a good week, using the time after the last game.

"It was strange as we prepared for an opponent and we prepared for the next one without knowing if it worked or not.

"We can use some set-pieces that we have worked on. We've had good sessions, working hard and we are hopefully prepared for tomorrow."

On Lavia and Livramento

Arguably, the club's two brightest talents are 19-year-old Livramento and 18-year-old Romeo Lavia.

The Austrian boss explained just how tough the lay-off has been for Lavia.

"Tough for him, you can see it's not easy. It feels to him like a full break after a very very good start, but I've seen a lot of players use this time to come back stronger.

"Now he has to use this time to adapt his body to this tough league."

There has, however, been a promising update on when Livramento could return.

"It looks good. We are in a good timescale with him for a return to the team. Everything looks quite good at the moment."

On Moussa Djenepo's new contract

The versatile Mali international penned a new three-year deal, and the Saints fans should be excited about what's to come, according to Hasenhuttl.

"Moussa is a role model for his effort and positivity.

"The most important thing is that players really care about the club and try to give everything as long as they are here.

"He is a player who has learned to be flexible in all challenges and can play in three or four positions. That's exactly the type of player we like to see.

"I don't think he's at his absolute limit, and there's still a lot to come."

On Aston Villa

The Villans held champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw last time out, but they have still won only one game in the league this season.

However, the 55-year-old insisted that Friday's opponents will provide a tough test for his side.

"They are full of high-individual quality in the team and, after not an easy start, they are starting to play better.

"The last game against Man City showed how good they can be at home.

"We want to do things much better than last season. It was our worst away performance last season and, for us, it's a good chance to do things better."