Aston Villa sign England international Jordan Nobbs on a permanent deal

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Jordan Nobbs of Aston Villa poses for a picture at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 04, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Aston Villa has today announced the shock signing of midfielder Jordan Nobbs from Arsenal.

Nobbs penned a contract tieing her with the Villans for 18 months, as she attempts to fight her way into the Women's World Cup squad. As her preferred number eight is unavailable, Nobbs will wear the number 88.

The 30-year-old joined Arsenal from Sunderland in 2010, first walking through the doors at Colney aged just 18.

In her 12 years at the club, Nobbs has won 12 trophies; three Barclays Women's Super League titles, four Vitality Women's FA Cups, and five FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cups.

Nobbs racked up 270 appearances and 81 goals for the Gunners, leaving North London a legend of the club.

Arsenal's former number 8 has been a familiar face amongst the England Lionesses for many years, but unfortunate injuries have kept her out of a handful of major tournaments.

In November 2018, Nobbs suffered an ACL injury, just months before England flew to France for the Women's World Cup. She returned 10 months later and scored from her first shot against North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite then going on to have a decent season with the Gunners, Nobbs did not make the cut for Hege Riise's Team GB Olympic squad in Tokyo, in 2021. Her absence was a 'big surprise' for former Arsenal and England teammate, Kelly Smith MBE.

The rise of players such as Lauren Hemp, Niamh Charles and Ella Toone also explains Nobbs' exclusion from the Olympic squad.

England's push to play young talent is ever-present, and with a youthful squad winning the Euros in 2022, the method appears to be working - which has proven bad news for players such as Nobbs, Toni Duggan, and former England captain, Steph Houghton.

Nobbs continued to impress at club level, with goals of making Sarina Wiegman's Euro 2022 team firmly in her mind. Despite attending camps in the run-up to the tournament, a sprained knee ligament forced the midfielder out of another international championship.

Her 2022/23 season has seen her fall out of favour with current Arsenal manager, Jonas Eidevall. In nine WSL games, she's played a total of 296 minutes - an equivalent to almost three and a half 90-minute matches.

In her bid to be selected for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia, Nobbs appears to have sacrificed comfort and familiarity at Arsenal, for the benefit of her career. She now links up with fellow Lioness Rachel Daly, and former Arsenal teammate Anna Patten.