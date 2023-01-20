Erik ten Hag: Manchester United 'always' looking to strengthen

Erik ten Hag of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park on January 18, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag has refused to rule out further incomings before the January transfer window slams shut in just over a week, insisting that the club 'has to go for it' if any suitable opportunities arise.

The Red Devils have already completed the signings of Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland from Burnley and Crystal Palace respectively, however the Dutchman is actively 'looking for solutions' to bolster his squad further.

Man United currently sit third, six points clear of Tottenham in fifth - a victory against Arsenal on Sunday will take the Manchester outfit within touching distance of 1st - a stark contrast to last season.

Funds are limited due to the club being put up for sale by the Glazer family, with key shareholders looking to retain the value of their asset.

Despite money being tight, Ten Hag revealed that Man United are scouring the globe for reinforcements to strengthen United's title challenge.

"I think as Manchester United you always have to look for solutions, and always you have to look for better and that is what we will do. We will be doing our research and if there are opportunities, we have to go for it.

On facing Arsenal

Man United are looking to complete their second league double over Arsenal since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, but they face a high-flying Arsenal who have not lost in the league since September - against Man United.

Antony of Manchester United celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on September 04, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The Gunners have only dropped seven points out of a possible 54, with there being a growing confidence amongst Arteta's side that that they will achieve their first league title triumph in 19 years.

Ten Hag praised the winning mentality that Mikel Arteta has instilled In his squad, but has vowed to put an end to Arsenal's ruthless run of form and derail their title charge.

"It's obvious they are in a really good run, I think they deserve to be in the position they are in now. It's a really good structure, there's a really good mentality, winning attitude in the team, and that's why they are top of the league.

"They are in a great run but it is up to us to beat that run and we will do everything to do that.

The former Ajax manager is not surprised to see Arsenal leading the pack, suggesting that Arteta's coaching staff have flawlessly implemented their philosophy, which has started to pay dividends.

"In the moment we played, you could already see that the manager and coaching staff was already for a long time working on that team. You see really good structures in the team and I think that they even improved during the first half of the season. There is a really good spirit as well in that team.

"We know what to do and we have to be really good, we need a really good performance. If we do, I think we have a good chance to get a good result."

On Casemiro

The Red Devils have been dealt a major blow after Casemiro received his fifth booking of the season at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night, after a reckless challenge on Wilfred Zaha.

Referee Robert Jones gives a yellow card to Casemiro of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park on January 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The correlation between the Brazilian's mesmerising form and Man United's resurgence is no coincidence, with his dominant presence in the middle of the park bound to be missed on Sunday.

Whilst Casemiro's absence may leave Man United more exposed defensively, Ten Hag believes the Red Devils have enough quality to cope without their midfield anchor.

When asked about how his game plan will be affected without the suspended Casemiro, Ten Hag responded:

"Last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro, so we have an idea of how to do it."