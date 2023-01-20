Arsenal vs Man United: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 21, 2023

Both Mikel Arteta and Erik Ten Hag will head into this fixture desperate to pick up some key points at the Emirates. Both sides are on spectacular form and have exceeded expectations from most football fans this season. It will be a huge result for whichever side comes out on top, as they will look to keep the momentum going and continue their fantastic form.

The two clubs have met competitively on 237 occasions, and this fixture has produced some historic moments over the years. It is Manchester United who have the advantage historically, as they have defeated The Gunners in 98 of the 237 matches. Arsenal are not too far behind with 86 victories to their name, while the remaining 53 matches have ended in draws.

Arsenal are currently 7 points clear on top of the Premier League table as it stands, and will be eager to extend that lead. Only one club has managed to defeat The Gunners in the league this season, which so happens to be Man United.

On the topic of Man United, Erik Ten Hag's side have made massive progress since he was appointed as the new boss last year. The club are in a completely different state this season, and it finally looks like some progress is being made behind the scenes. Currently sitting in fourth, The Red Devils have consistently showed up in big games and will hope to continue this against the league leaders.

Team News

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta punches the air in celebration (Photo by IAN KINGTON/IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

Arteta has not made many adjustments to his lineup, and we do not expect anything different from the Spaniard on Sunday.

Despite the announcement of Leandro Trossard's arrival on Friday, it is highly unlikely that the 28 year old will replace Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing against Man United, as he will need more time to integrate with the squad.

Gabriel Jesus remains sidelined due to a long term injury, and we do not expect him to be back for another few months at least. This would mean that Eddie Nketiah will keep his place up top for The Gunners and should keep his spot until the Brazilian is back to fitness.

Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag celebrates following his side's victory against Arsenal (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Man United have suffered a huge blow in the midfield, as Casemiro picked up his 5th yellow card against Crystal Palace midweek. This leads to the Brazilian serving a one match suspension, which could not have come at a worse time. He has been instrumental in Man United's form this season, and has made such an impact since his arrival last summer.

The likely replacement for Casemiro would be his international teammate Fred, who has put up some solid performances when required.



Anthony Martial is unlikely to start, so it should be Wout Weghorst who leads the line for the away side. The Dutch forward made his debut for The Red Devils earlier this week. Weghorst has joined Man United on a 6 month loan deal from Burnley.

There have also been questions regarding Antony following some below par performances recently, but it is likely for him to start on the right-hand side.

Likely Lineups

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, White; Partey, Xhaka, Ødegaard; Martinelli, Nketiah, Saka

Manchester United

De Gea; Shaw, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Eriksen, Fernandes; Rashford, Weghorst, Antony

Key Players

Arsenal- Martin Ødegaard

Odegaard celebrates his goal in the North London Derby (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Considering today's market, it is extremely hard to believe how cheap Real Madrid sold the Norwegian for.

The Arsenal skipper has proven himself as a world class midfielder, and really brings together this Gunners side. He has provided 5 assists in the Premier League this season, as well as registering 8 goals to his name.

Mikel Arteta will definitely look to hold on to the midfielder for as long as possible, and he will be a key part of Arsenal's project for the future.

Manchester United- Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford in the FA Cup against Everton (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

If Man United are going to claim a result at the Emirates, the chances are that Marcus Rashford will be a key contributor. The 25 year old has been the main man in this Man United team since Erik Ten Hag took charge.

With 8 goals and 3 assist in the Premier League this season, he really has revived his career, and become a star in English football.

He has delivered in big moments this season, such as winning goals in the Manchester Derby and against Liverpool, so if anyone is going to step up to the occasion, it will be this man.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at The Emirates Stadium in London.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 22nd January.

Where can I watch?

The game is available to watch on Sky Sports.