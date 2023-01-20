Thomas Frank reiterates "confident but humble" approach as Brentford aim to extend unbeaten run against Leeds

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is hopeful his side can remain "confident but humble" as they face Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

The Bees are unbeaten in their previous eight Premier League matches, picking up 10 points from an available 12 since the competition's resumption, having added to their tally with a win against Bournemouth last weekend.

Leeds, on the other hand, have struggled this season and find themselves situated two points above the relegation zone in 14th. Without a win in their last six league matches, Jesse Marsch's side have not claimed three points since November 5th.

Brentford came out on top in the previous meeting, as Ivan Toney bagged a hat-trick in a comprehensive 5-2 win at the Gtech Community Stadium in September. With this in mind, Frank spoke of not letting his side underestimate a threatening, albeit underperforming, Leeds.

Elland Road is a difficult place to go

There will be a feeling of optimism in the air that Brentford can extend their unbeaten run to nine at the weekend, further reinforcing their case for survival.

However, Frank is more than aware of how difficult it is to win at Elland Road, having yet to do so as a head coach, and that his side should not take their opponents for granted.

“We’re going to Leeds, one of the most difficult away grounds. They have very good fans, who make a lot of noise," he said.

“The team play and perform much better than the results they’ve got.

"We need to be very well organised, and we need to believe in ourselves.

“We are on a good run, and we need to use that confidence. Our attitude is that we are confident but humble.”

Every game has its own story but the message remains the same

Before last weekend's win over Bournemouth, Brentford's head coach spoke of his side needing to "train like animals" in the build-up to the game. When asked if the message remained the same, he responded:

"We try to be consistent with our messages; what we say to the team during the week and how we train,”

“But every game has its own story, so I try and find a narrative that fits the game, but inside the bracket of the normal, consistent messages.

“My message before the Bournemouth game was that we could not drop off even five per cent. We had to be sure that the standards and the training sessions were absolutely 100 per cent, if not more, which the players did. We got the result and we got the basics right.

“Now we’re going into Leeds who are the hardest runners in the division; the most intense runs, the most sprints. We are very aware of that.

“The smaller transitions, the bigger transitions, these things we need to be ready for.”

Henry returns while Hickey is touch and go

Rico Henry trained on Friday and "will be available" for selection after missing out on last weekend's win with a minor calf problem.

Aaron Hickey is said to be "touch and go" in terms of availability for this fixture. The full-back featured for Brentford B last week and played 70 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Leyton Orient on Wednesday.

"It is still too early to be available" for Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka, who are in the process of doing individual training.

"None of them are training with the team yet, but both of them are out on the pitch running and doing bits, so they are getting closer and closer," said Frank about the duo.

While Shandon Baptiste also featured in the midweek friendly, playing 60 minutes in the 3-1 win during which new signing Kevin Schade scored twice, this fixture comes "a week or so, maybe a little bit more" too early for the 24-year-old.