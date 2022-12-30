Newcastle vs Leeds: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 18, 2022

Eddie Howe will be aiming to complete Newcastle's, quite unbelievable, year with another home victory against Jesse Marsch's men, who have only won two out of their last 12 games.

Leeds United would have hoped with the international break taking place on the 14th November, it could have potentially been a beneficial period that would allow their squad to further adapt to Marsch's managerial style - as well as allowing key players to recover.

Yet, this was seemingly not the case, as Leeds failed to make an instant impact on the restart of their campaign after being outclassed at Elland Road on Wednesday night by Manchester City, losing the game 3-1. Despite being granted time to recover, The Whites were still without their number nine, Patrick Bamford, who has had a 2022 to forget.

In the last year, the 29-year-old has only managed 13 Premier League appearances due to an accumulation of various injuries. Although it is unlikely he will make the starting XI for Saturday's match, the Englishman will hope to make a comeback in time for Leeds' crucial second half of the season after rejoining first-team training.

Unlike their opponents, The Magpies resumed their campaign in fine style after breezing past Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, beating The Foxes 3-0, and briefly being awarded the second place spot. Toon fans have not experienced a better first 16 games since the 1995-96 season under Kevin Keegan.

Just over 11 months ago, Newcastle sat 19th in the Premier League, with only one win in 20 games. After a dreadful start, their 21st game against Leeds perhaps marked the beginning of one of the league's greatest comebacks and more importantly, the renaissance of The Black and White Army.

Team News

Newcastle

Although unavailable for this game, Newcastle fans will be happy to hear the positive news regarding the injury update of record signing Alexander Isak. Howe announced earlier this week that the striker is "very close" to returning to full training, and is hopeful the 23-year-old can feature in January.

Newcastle's number nine Callum Wilson missed out on the trip to Leicester due to a sickness bug, and a late call will be made on his fitness on Saturday. However, Howe has confirmed that the striker has returned to training in a bid to feature in their final game of the year.

Jonjo Shelvey has recently picked up another injury to his calf, and is set to miss at least six-weeks of football. This is the second long-term injury the midfielder has suffered this year.

Emil Krafth is still out after rupturing his ACL, as well as left-back Paul Dummett who is nursing a long-term calf injury.

Leeds

Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra remains out with a foot injury and is expected to make a return mid-January.

Stuart Dallas will be unavailable for selection as he continues to recover from a fractured femur.

Bamford is unlikely to make the starting XI on Saturday. The striker underwent a minor groin operation, and was expected to be available for the Man City game, however he missed out through illness. He may make the squad however.

Crysencio Summerville and Jack Harrison are both poised to make a return to the starting XI after being named on the bench against City, seemingly rested for Saturday's fixture.

Tyler Adams is also available for selection following his one-game suspension.

Likely lineups

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimarães, Willock, Almiron, Wood, Joelinton.

Leeds United:

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Greenwood, Adams, Harrison, Summerville, Aaronson, Rodrigo.

Key Players

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle)

Newcastle supporters worship their Brazilian central midfielder every week, and rightfully so. The 25-year-old has been a model of consistency ever since his debut away to Southampton last season, where 3300 fans witnessed his incredible ability for the first time.

Arguably one of the Premier League's best central midfielders, Guimarães has an innate ability to retain the ball wherever he is on the pitch, drawing fouls all game. His passing range, combined with his accuracy allows Newcastle to play their fast-flowing attacking football, that has caused issues for opponents all season.

The maestro will look to, as usual, dictate the game and help The Magpies break down the Leeds defence with his pin-point through balls in the final third. The midfielder also has the ability to switch the play easily if Newcastle's midfield comes under the Marsch press.

He will undoubtedly play a vital role in Saturday's clash, and continue to prove Brazil boss Tite wrong after deciding to not involve him in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Bruno Guimarães against Bournemouth (Photo: Richard Calls/MB Media via Getty Images)

Crysencio Summerville ( Leeds United )

The 21-year-old winger, ironically, made his debut for Leeds against Newcastle in September, 2021 - after progressing from the under-21's squad.

However, since then he has remained fairly quiet, that was up until he scored an 89th minute winner against Liverpool in October to end their 29-game unbeaten streak.

The Dutch youngster will be hoping to capitalise on Dan Burn's lack of pace in the left-back position. The right-winger has great agility, and an abundance of speed. These two elements integrated with Summerville's great decision making will task Howe's defence, despite their outstanding efforts this season.

The Leeds starlet will hope to resume the fine form he displayed prior to the international break, and add to the four-goal tally he has accumulated this season.

Crysencio Summerville against Tottenham (Photo: MB Media via Getty Images)

Match Details

This Premier League meeting will be hosted by Newcastle United at St James' Park on 31st December, 2022.

What time is kick off?

The match will kick off at 3pm GMT on Saturday.

How can I watch?

As the game is a 3pm kick off, it will not be broadcasted on any UK Media outlets.

Commentary will be available on BBC Newcastle and BBC Leeds.

Both clubs will also be providing live updates on their social media pages.