Crystal Palace vs Newcastle: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 21, 2023

The draw with Manchester United on Wednesday ended Crystal Palace’s three-game losing run in all competitions, as they aim to turn around their form.

Unfortunately for Palace, it does not stop the impending upcoming fixtures against the highflying Newcastle, a repeat of the reverse fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford, then Brighton, Brentford and Liverpool.

Considering Palace's poor recent form, including a three game home winless run, it will be difficult for them to expect much from these upcoming fixtures. However, the late equaliser against United should give them the confidence that they can stand their ground and get back on track.

The Eagles are having a relatively average season, currently placed midtable in 12th. Palace have only won one of their last six games, conceding nine goals - seven of those came in their games against Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Eddie Howe has led the Magpies to the top half of the table, into the mix for the European qualification places only halfway into this season. The league title may be more of a stretch for them, with Arsenal top and Manchester City not too far behind them.

Newcastle were fortunate on Sunday, when Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic stumbled and missed his penalty with the score 0-0. The Toon went on to grab the three points late in the game, after a strike from substitute Aleksander Isak.

Newcastle have the potential to reach a club record of 15 consecutive Premier League games without defeat and have maintained a clean sheet in each of their past five league games - their longest-ever run.

They have only conceded 11 goals this season, the fewest of any team in the Premier League, and have also had the most clean sheets in the league (11).

Howe's side has won two and drawn one of their three away league games in London this season.

Isak has the opportunity to become the first Newcastle player to score in four of his first five Premier League games.

Team News

Palace have lost centre-back Joachim Andersen to a calf injury, which will likely keep him out for several days.

He missed the midweek fixture against Man United, allowing Chris Richards to come into the team.

James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson are also on the sidelines for the hosts.

Emil Krafth, Jonjo Shelvey, and Matt Targett are all out with injuries.

Newcastle will also be without key midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who injured his ankle against Fulham last weekend.

Predicted Lineups

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Guéhi, Tomkins, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucouré; Eze, Olise, Ayew; Zaha.

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Murphy, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton.

Key Players

Crystal Palace: Michael Olise

After Olise’s wonderful free-kick helped Palace take home a point from the United game, another start for him against Newcastle should help him improve his form.

As Palace have shown their unpredictability this season, Olise could be lucky yet again against the Magpies and score late on after being saved by his defenders.

Michael Olise against Manchester United. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Newcastle: Miguel Almiron

Almiron joined Newcastle from Atlanta United in 2020 for a fee of £21 million, and he is just showing his worth this season.

After vastly improving under Howe, Almiron is in the greatest form of his Newcastle career.

The 28-year-old has already scored nine goals this season and is now regarded as one of the Magpies' most vital players in their remarkable campaign thus far.

Almiron celebrates against Fulham. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at Selhurst Park on Saturday, the 21st of January.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle is scheduled for a 17:30 GMT kick-off.

How can I watch?

The match will be available on Sky Sports for UK viewers.