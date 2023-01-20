Manchester City vs Aston Villa: WSL Preview, Gameweek 12, 2023

Manchester City looks to maintain their 12-match unbeaten streak and make it three wins from three games in 2023, as they continue their title push in the Women’s Super League. The Citizens have won 11 of these games in an almost-impeccable run dating all of the way back to September 2022.

A victory against West Ham United last time out - in their only WSL game so far this calendar year - closed their gap behind third-place Arsenal to three points, sitting on 22 points so far this campaign.

On the other hand, Aston Villa plays away for the first time in 2023 - coming in on a high after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 the weekend prior.

The Villans have the chance to win consecutive league matches for the first time since November and could leapfrog above West Ham and Everton into 5th place with a win.

They bested City in the reverse fixture on the opening weekend of the season, toppling the title challengers in a seven-goal spectacular with a 4-3 win.

Team news

Manchester City

Manager Gareth Taylor made 10 changes to his side in their mid-week WSL League Cup game against Leicester, boasting his squad's depth.

Either way, Demi Stokes is expected to miss this weekend’s game with the left-back not featuring in either of City’s last two matches.

Kerstin Casparij returned to the starting line-up in the Citizens’ mid-week fixture, but after playing only 60 minutes of cup action, she is still a doubt ahead of their next home match.

Aston Villa

Villa will definitely be without Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, Natasha Harding, Meaghan Sergeant and Freya Gregory who are still sidelined with long-term injuries.

They are expected to miss Simone Magill and Remi Allen, who are both training with the side but continue to nurse injuries and build back up to full fitness.

The returns of Rachel Corise and Ruesha Littlejohn will be welcomed by away fans, as manager Carla Ward confirmed that they will return to the matchday squad in her press conference earlier this week.

Likely Lineups

Manchester City

Roebuck; Casparij, Kennedy, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Castellanos, Aleixandri, Coombs; Kelly, Hemp, Shaw

Aston Villa

Leat; Mayling, Patten, Turner, Pacheco; Staniforth, Nobbs, Dali; Blindkilde, Hanson, Daly

Key players

Manchester City - Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw

The Jamaica international reclaimed her spot as top scorer of the Women’s Super League after scoring the only strike in last week’s 1-0 cagey win over West Ham.

It was her ninth league goal so far this campaign, and the twelfth time that “Bunny” has hit the net this season in all competitions.

She is the talisman for Manchester City and is likely to want to build a lead in her race for the Golden Boot - keeping her side in the title race while doing so.

Aston Villa - Rachel Daly

It truly is a tale of two strikers in this fixture, as the English striker also chases the mantle of top scorer.

Daly and Shaw are currently tied first with nine league goals ahead of Saturday’s scrum, and the two forwards are two sides of the same coin when it comes to carrying their teams towards points.

With an average of 0.9 goals per ninety minutes of game-time, Villa’s star striker will look to shoot her side up the table - and guide herself to Golden Boot glory while doing so.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Manchester City Academy Stadium, making it a 210-mile round-trip for any travelling away fans.

What time is the kick-off?

This WSL fixture kicks off at 11:30, being the solitary game in this timeslot.

How can I watch it?

Those watching from the UK can watch this game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Showcase, whereas viewers from the US can catch it on CBS Sports Network.