Oldham Athletic vs York City: National League Preview, Gameweek 29, 2023

24 games into the Vanarama National League season, and both Scunthorpe and Oldham, the two clubs relegated from League Two last term, are facing the challenge of avoiding the drop once again.

Whilst the Iron sit rock-bottom of the division, Oldham fare a little better, placing 20th, and two points clear of the bottom four, only thanks to a slight turn of form coming into the new year.

A draw with Notts County and a 5-1 thrashing of Dorking saw David Unsworth's Latics edge out of the relegation zone, but they still have work to do to move further up the table.

Not just three points are at stake for the ex-Premier League outfit, but an opportunity to record two league wins on the bounce, which they have failed to do as of yet in the 2022/23 campaign.

One club that will know all about a double drop is York City, having suffered back-to-back relegations to National League North six years ago, the only side to ever achieve that unwanted feat.

The Minstermen head across the Pennines on Tuesday evening to take on Oldham, where they will attempt to retain their 2023 unbeaten streak.

Recent victories over Maidstone and Chelmsford, the latter occurring in the Isuzu FA Trophy, provide good momentum for David Webb's side to make a charge for the playoffs, which they sit six points away from, in 14th.

Team News

Oldham Athletic

The hosts are expected to name a new signing, in Mark Shelton, within the matchday eleven, after his arrival from Hartlepool on Friday.

Youngster Harry Vaughan has been recalled from his loan spell with Radcliffe, so might also be in contention to run the midfield against York.

A back injury has restricted defender Harrison McGahey to just six appearances this season, and will continue to rule him out, but he is said to be making good progress in his recovery.

28-year-old striker Hallam Hope suffered a knee injury back in December, and hasn't featured since - after scoring the opener in the reverse fixture against York, it may be unlikely he starts this one.

Veteran defender Peter Clarke has been ever-present for Oldham since returning to the club, but picked up a red card in the FA Trophy defeat to Gateshead, so will miss out on this one.

York City

Key man Maziar Kouhyar is set to be out of action for at least another game, as the winger nears a return following a long-term injury.

Also accompanying Kouhyar on the sidelines are Luke James and Gus Mafuta - both are struggling with calf injuries.

Defender Maxim Kouogun had no involvement in the squad for the FA Trophy win, but it is noted that he may have travelled home to see family, and should be back in contention.

During the recent win over Chelmsford, Webb was forced into a double substitution at the half time break, with defensive duo Sam Sanders and Alex Whittle making way with injuries.

In the lead-up to the postponed match against Eastleigh, manager Webb announced that Sanders would be unavailable with a shoulder injury.

Whittle missed a couple of days' training towards the start of last week, but is back now, alike winger Nathan Thomas.

Likely Lineups

Oldham Athletic

Norman; Hogan, Sutton, Sheron, Kitching; Tollitt, Peck, Chapman, Shelton; Fondop, Nuttall

York City

Ross; Duckworth, Kouogun, Kerr, Crookes; Dyson, Pybus, Hurst; Tanner, John-Lewis, Forde

Key Players

Mark Shelton (Oldham Athletic)

Joining Oldham from League Two participants Hartlepool last Friday, Shelton is "delighted to be here," and will likely be a loss for Pools, but an asset for the Latics.

The 26-year-old has made 17 appearances for his former side across all competitions this season, plus netting in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Harrogate.

He is no stranger to the National League system, having spent five seasons of his career in the division, and will be yearning a win to begin his Oldham journey on Tuesday.

Olly Dyson (York City)

After almost a month's spell on the sidelines due to suspension and illness, Dyson made his return a special one, netting York's only goal and the winning penalty in the recent shootout win over Chelmsford, which saw him awarded a well-earnt man of the match.

The versatile midfielder's presence is always an asset to the Minstermen, scoring three times this season so far, and gaining three assists to go with that.

Netting his only league goal this season against Oldham, he will be hoping for another repeat of his performance back in August.

Previous Meetings

Take a look at how these two clubs have fared in past clashes.

29/08/2022: York City 1-1 Oldham Athletic - National League

30/01/1999: York City 0-1 Oldham Athletic - League Division 2

28/12/1998: Oldham Athletic 0-2 York City - League Division 2

10/01/1998: York City 0-0 Oldham Athletic - League Division 2

09/08/1997: Oldham Athletic 3-1 York City - League Division 2

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League clash will be hosted by Oldham's Boundary Park, anecdotally known as the coldest ground in England.

What time is kickoff?

In line with the majority of other fixtures taking place in the league on Tuesday, the game is set to get underway at 19:45 GMT.

Halifax Town vs Scunthorpe Town kicks off 19:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

Tickets are available to purchase for both home and away fans, and it is strongly advised that you buy online and in advance.

Ticket prices (when buying in advance) for this fixture are as follows: Adult £18, Senior £8, U21 £8, U18 £5, U7 FREE

The game will be streamed live on National League TV (UK fans CAN watch) for £9.50.

Alternatively, you can listen to live commentary on BBC Radio York.

Both clubs and Jorvik Radio will be providing live updates via social media throughout the match.