Grimsby vs Harrogate: League Two Preview, Gameweek 28, 2023

GRIMSBY, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Fans queue to enter the stadium prior to the Pre-Season Friendly between Grimsby Town FC and Lincoln City at Blundell Park on July 19, 2022 in Grimsby, England. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Grimsby Town will look to make it three home victories in a row in all competitions when Harrogate Town visit Blundell Park on Saturday afternoon in League Two.

Grimsby are unbeaten at home in all competitions in their last two matches, taking down Stockport County in the league and Burton Albion in the FA Cup by a 1-0 scoreline.

The victory at home to Burton Albion will now see Grimsby travel to Championship side Luton Town in their first fourth round appearance in the FA Cup for 23 years after Elijah Adebayo bagged a 98th minute winner against Wigan Athletic to win 2-1 at the DW Stadium in a replay, with the reverse game finishing 1-1 at Kenilworth Road.

In the league, the Mariners will be looking for an instant response to last week's drubbing at Swindon Town, which saw Paul Hurst's side fall to a heavy 5-0 defeat at the County Ground.

A goal from Charlie Austin on his second debut for Swindon on top of a Danny Amos red card was bad enough for Grimsby, but things went from bad to worse as second-half goals from Marcel Lavinier, Jonny Williams, Ronan Darcy and Saidou Khan compiled the Mariners' misery.

As for Harrogate Town, they are coming into this fixture on the back of an impressive 1-1 draw against promotion-chasing Stevenage last week at Wetherby Road.

Carl Piergianni scored his sixth goal of the season to give Steve Evans' side the lead, but an equaliser from Luke Armstrong, his 10th goal of the season, saw Harrogate deservedly take a point.

Simon Weaver's side currently sit 20th in League Two and are five points clear of the relegation zone, having played 25 games so far this season.

Grimsby on the other hand sit six points clear of Harrogate in 16th in the league, having played a game less than the Yorkshire-based outfit.

Managers' thoughts

Ahead of the game, Grimsby manager Paul Hurst has reminded his players that they haven't become a bad team on the back of a poor result following their 5-0 defeat at Swindon Town last week and how experiencing highs and lows is part of football following their progression in the FA Cup a week before.

"I've spoken to the players around how you don't suddenly just become bad players or a bad team," Hurst emphasised.

"The week before the Swindon game, lots of people were on a high of reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup, beating another League One team. A week before, we beat the in-form team in the league in Stockport.

"In a very small window of time, it just shows the highs and lows you can experience in football. Not everything is brilliant and you're not suddenly going to win the league and you can't throw everything out of the window because of a heavy defeat.

"No one enjoyed that, but we all enjoyed the week before and that is just part and parcel of being involved in football, whatever capacity it is that your involvement entails."

Over the past few weeks, there has been concerns from a few Grimsby supporters around the state of the Blundell Park pitch and how it's been a difficult surface to play on with the recent weather conditions paying it's toll.

Hurst however has confirmed that there has been some work that has taken place to improve the playing surface but despite the pitch, he wants him team to start the game fast and for the fans to get behind them as they look to response following their capitulation at Swindon.

Hurst added: "I think we have to take it into consideration (the pitch). I think we will get an update in terms of the pitch and exactly what it is like going into the game.

"Some works have gone on at Blundell Park to try and improve the surface but I don't think anyone is a miracle worker, we are not in a position where we can find a new pitch, but we have to make sure we go into it with the right attitude.

"We need to make sure we are not going it with out shoulders hunched and looking down at the floor as we can be a good team.

"The group need the support at this moment time, that's how it feels, which is a bit odd on the back of one defeat after we've had two really good wins before.

"Hopefully we can start the game well and the fans can get behind the team and cheer them on to another victory."

In the opposition dugout however, Harrogate boss Simon Weaver has emphasised how much he is looking forward to the game against the Mariners, as well as expressing how dramatic the previous meeting was between the two sides.

"It's obviously a new game and it's one that we're really looking forward to," said Weaver.

"It was a good game (the previous game with Grimsby) with a last minute winner so there was a bit of drama on Boxing Day and plenty of goals for supporters to enjoy.

"The Grimsby Town fans will be determined to get behind their team in big numbers, it's always a difficult place to go."

As well as that, Weaver has also expressed about Grimsby's willingness to change shape when needed and that his players need to be ready to change and adapt if required to put in a good performance.

Weaver added: "It's hard to estimate and calculate of how they will go about the game.

"They've had good success against Burton in one shape but if they think we are going a different shape, then they might alter it so all we have to do is show the players what we think they will do and play to the best of their abilities."

Team news

Grimsby Town

Grimsby are set to be without left-back Danny Amos as he serves a suspension following his red card at Swindon last week.

Amos was shown a straight red card within 35 minutes at the County Ground as he was dispossessed by Jacob Wakeling, with the 23-year-old chopping down Wakeling on the edge of the area.

Despite Amos' suspension, it presents an opportunity for fellow left-back Anthony Glennon to come in as he looks to impress and keep his place.

"There's good competition in that position (left-back)," said Hurst.

"Danny (Amos) knows he didn't have the best of starts last week and it culminated in the red card. What that does, it leaves the door open for Anthony (Glennon) to come back in and do well.

"That's part and parcel of football, and I'm pleased we've got someone like Anthony to come into the team."

In terms of injuries, it's unlikely that centre-half Luke Waterfall will feature as he is still covering from a back injury that has seen him miss the last couple of games.

Burnley loanee Lewis Richardson will also miss this weekend's game as he also recover from a back injury in which the striker has had problems with in the past.

Striker Ryan Taylor and full-back Jordan Cropper remain sidelined.

In terms of potential transfer business, Hurst is not expecting to bring anyone in before this weekend's fixture at Blundell Park.

Hurst added: "I generally don't envisage anyone being in for the weekend but we are focused on targets now, it's just a case of whether we can get them across the line."

Harrogate Town

Harrogate attacking midfielder Matty Daly could be involved in some capacity at the weekend following his recovery from a knee problem.

Daly returned to training this week having missed the last two months of action following an injury sustained by a tackle in the Sulphurites' 3-0 victory over Mansfield Town back in November.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver has admitted playing Daly from the start is a big ask, but he is delighted with the midfielder's return to action as well as how much of a difference he can make to his side as he regains full match fitness.

"It would probably be too much to ask Matty to start, but he should be capable of 20 minutes or half-an-hour from the bench," expressed Weaver.

"We are ecstatic that he's back. He's absolutely our type of player. He's a great character but he's got that edge about him when it comes to going out and making a difference on the football pitch.

"He's got that ability to make things happen in the final third, he is cool as a cucumber in front of goal and he can make a real difference now that he's fit again."

Elsewhere, Harrogate could welcome back Jack Muldoon, Josh Austerfield, Kayne Ramsey and Dior Angus to the side after all four missed the 1-1 draw to Stevenage at Wetherby Road.

Weaver confirmed Muldoon and Austerfield missed the game with Stevenage due with illness, whilst Ramsey and Angus were missing with a quad and a foot problem respectively.

"Jack Muldoon and Josh Austerfield are okay again after being ill and having to sit out the Stevenage game," Weaver added.

"Kayne Ramsay should be able to train on Thursday, so we are hopeful that he will return to the squad at Grimsby.

"With Dior Angus’ foot, we have our fingers crossed that it will be okay for the weekend but we will have to wait and see.

"Hopefully he can train this week, but Kayne is looking the more likely of the two in terms of Saturday's fixture."

As well as that, centre-half Kyle Ferguson and midfielder Stephen Dooley remain sidelined, whilst new signing Matty Foulds is in contention to make his debut for the club after signing on loan from Bradford City in the week.

Likely lineups

Grimsby Town

Crocombe; Efete, Smith, Maher, Glennon, Morris, Holohan, Clifton, Khan, O'Neill, McAtee.

Harrogate Town

Jameson; O'Connor, McArdle, Mattock, Thomson, Falkingham, Burrell, Pattison, Grant, Folarin, Armstrong.

Key players

Grimsby Town - Mikey O'Neill

Last weeks trip to Swindon will most likely be one of the more forgettable games from recent years for Mariners supporters, but one of the only shining lights from the game was in the form of Mikey O'Neill.

O'Neill was announced by the club within an hour before kick-off at the County Ground, signing on loan from Preston North End until the end of the season, and was instantly thrown straight into the starting lineup.

The young attacker showed some nice touches, plenty of promise and nearly grabbed the equaliser in the game, and the 18-year-old will only improve in ability and confidence during his short spell in North East Lincolnshire.

With his talents, O'Neill has another chance to show Grimsby fans what he can do and with the way Harrogate like to play football by constantly getting on the front foot, there is a good chance he can really get at the Harrogate defence and give them potentially something to think about.

Harrogate Town - Luke Armstrong

One of the strengths of Harrogate's play is that they have the ability the play the ball quickly as well as their ability to create plenty of chances with their creativity and all-round cleverness with the ball. The missing piece to that jigsaw however is in the form of striker Luke Armstrong.

The 26-year-old already has 10 goals to his name this season, following up from his 12 goals that he scored last season and for the past couple of years, he's been integral to how Harrogate have set up and played in the last couple of years.

With his finishing ability as well as his movement and his excellent hold-up play, Grimsby could find it difficult to contain him this weekend, especially as he scored twice in the reverse fixture between the two sides on Boxing Day, on top with Grimsby conceding five in their previous game.

We've met before...

We don't have to go back far to see when both sides last played each other, less than a month in fact.

The last meeting between the two sides saw Harrogate pick up a late winner, coming back from 2-1 down to claim an important 3-2 victory at Wetherby Road on Boxing Day.

Striker Luke Armstrong gave the hosts the lead after only 12 minutes, but goals either side of half-time by Otis Khan and Harry Clifton placed Grimsby into the ascendancy.

Armstrong was in amongst the goals again to equalise for Harrogate on 76 minutes, with an attempt from Kayne Ramsey from 15 yards out in second half stoppage time cannoned off the post, only to come off the back of goalkeeper Max Crocombe as the ball bounced over the line to give Harrogate all three points.

In terms of previous meetings between the two sides, excluding friendlies, this fixture will only be the sixth time Grimsby and Harrogate will go head-to-head in a competitive fixture in their respective histories.

Grimsby were victorious 4-1 in the first meeting between the two sides back in 2016 in an FA Cup fourth qualifying fixture but despite that, Harrogate are unbeaten in the last four games against Grimsby in all competitions, winning the last three.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

Blundell Park will play host to this clash, the home of Grimsby Town since 1899.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, January 21.

How can I watch?

The match will not be televised for supporters in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, while overseas supporters will be able to purchase an iFollow match pass from either club.

Highlights will be available to watch in the UK on ITV4 and globally on social media the following day.