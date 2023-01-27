York City 1-2 Maidenhead United: Magpies claim long-awaited win over Minstermen

In search of their first Vanarama National League win since mid-November, Maidenhead travelled to York City off the back of a loss at Altrincham.

The Minstermen had also seen defeat in their last game at Oldham, and were in desperate need of three points to keep their playoff hopes alive.

It was the visitors who took a deserved lead six minutes shy of the half time break. Reece Smith broke down the right before cutting it back to Ashley Nathaniel-George, who tapped home with no mistake.

The Magpies doubled their advantage from an indirect kick on the hour mark. Cole Kpekawa's low effort was diverted home via a large deflection, giving York an unlikely route.

They did however, manage to cut into their opponent's advantage through Lenell John-Lewis, poking home late on, but it wasn't enough to salvage anything from the match.

Story of the match

Four changes were made by York manager David Webb following a 2-0 loss at Oldham - a forced switch meant goalkeeper Ryan Whitley made his first league appearance for the Minstermen since 2019, while loan signing Ollie Tanner made his full debut.

Like their opponents, Maidenhead made four changes, and also alternated between the sticks with Alexis Andre Jr. replacing Dan Gyollai.

The hosts made their intentions of a win clear, with a first attempt coming merely a minute into the match, as pacey winger Nathan Thomas managed to find Shaqai Forde in the box, but the latter's effort was off the mark.

Ethan Ross' head injury in City's previous game gifted York-born stopper Whitley his second start in two years, and he was keen to make a good impression on boss Webb.

After eleven minutes, the 22-year-old was forced into his first save. Maidenhead forward Emile Acquah burst forward before cutting inside from the left, and striking at the 'keeper, who stood strong and blocked with his face; the follow up was also prevented, a Fraser Kerr header clearing off the goal line.

The resulting corner saw Charlee Adams head into the safety of the home 'keeper.

Down the other end a couple of minutes later, Lenell John-Lewis laid off to Ryan Fallowfield just outside of the 18-yard box, but a miscue from the right-back blazed it into Row Z.

16 minutes into the half, and eyes were turned back towards the South Stand, where the visitors were shooting towards. Reece Smith tried one from distance, his effort was always rising though, and in the end, it never really troubled Whitley.

On the chase (Photo: Ryan Brookes)

The first 20 minutes seemed a tight end-to-end contest, with York coming close again, initially a header from Kerr was wide and over the top, then John-Lewis, broke forward, letting fire as he approached the box, but his low effort was well saved by Alexis Andre Jr.

That didn't really reflect the game though. What did was deadlock breaker from the Magpies after 38 minutes - Smith was allowed 30 yards to break to the byline, before pulling it back for Ashley Nathaniel-George to divert home from point-blank range.

Alan Devonshire and Co. will have been thoroughly delighted on a reward for their impressive showing in the first half, while the Minstermen will sure have been kicking themselves at conceding such a scrappy goal.

A fierce volley from John-Lewis on the edge of the area missed narrowly out on the far post, in the final action of the first half.

York weren't far off getting back on level terms just a minute after getting back underway, as Forde's goalbound header was caught by the Maidenhead 'keeper.

10 minutes later, for City it was again a matter of not taking their chances, with below-par performer Ollie Tanner hitting a half-volley into the crowd from the edge of the box.

Moments later, Tanner had a chance to show his quality again, but failed at that, blasting over in space from 20 yards.

Just short of the hour mark, a dodgy pass back to Whitley that appeared to have off the knee of a York man, was awarded as an indirect free kick to the visitors in a dangerous position.

From right in front of goal, the set-piece was struck low by defender Cole Kpekawa, and via a hefty deflection off the wall, found its way into the back of the net, leaving the 'keeper with no chance.

Acquah got in behind York defence, but his composure was slightly off, hitting one wide of the right hand post.

A plainly unpopular decision to bring off arguably the Minstermen's best player, in Dan Pybus, was met with aggravated chants from the home fans, while protests against owner Glen Henderson were also carried out.

Acquah was narrowly close to silencing the City fans once more, but couldn't quite compose himself properly, getting in behind the backline before smashing one wide of the right-hand post.

Chasing the game with 15 minutes left to play, the task in hand for the Yorkshire outfit was far from simple. They soon found what they were looking for, through captain John-Lewis, poking home from Manny Duku's set-up to halve the deficit.

They seemed to come alive more towards the closure of the fixture, but still nothing more could be conjured up, and thankfully for Maidenhead, they were able to see the remainder out and claim their first three points since mid-November to boost hopes of avoiding the drop.

York, though, have now been joined on 32 points by their defeaters, and just edge it in 15th on goal difference.

Player of the match

Reece Smith (Maidenhead United)

Match Stats

Shots: 9/7

Shots on target: 3/5

Offsides: 1/0

Corners: 2/2

Fouls: 18/8