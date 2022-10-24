Maidenhead United Vs Solihull Moors: National League Match Preview, 2022

Solihull Moors will travel to Maidenhead tomorrow night, in search of their third consecutive victory on the bounce but it definitely won’t be a straight forward match.

Going into the match, Maidenhead United will be keen to bounce back, after they suffered their first defeat since the end of September at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Solihull Moors will be desperate to maintain their play-off push as they try and make it three wins in a row in all competitions, following victory against Eastleigh on Saturday.

Team News - Maidenhead United

Tuesday’s hosts Maidenhead will go into the game without any fresh injury concerns, despite defeat away to Barnet on Saturday afternoon.

Therefore, a very similar starting eleven is expected, although late substitutes Reece Smith and Bradley Keetch could move into the starting eleven.

Team News - Solihull Moors

As for the visitors, Solihull Moors will be without full-back James Clarke through suspension, following his red card at the weekend. The suspension means his 49 game run of consecutive starts is technically over.



Elsewhere, Ryan Boot is expected to remain in goal, whilst centre-back Callum Howe remains sidelined for the next couple of weeks. Josh Kelly is expected to start against his former club however.



Predicted Line-Ups

Maidenhead United

Dan Gyollai (GK) ; Zico Asare, William De Havilland, Emile Acquah, Sam Barratt ; Remy Clerima, Kane Ferdinand, Idris Odutayo, Reece Smith ; Alan Massey, Charlee Adams (4-4-2)

Solihull Moors

Ryan Boot (GK) ; Ethan Vaughan, Alex Gudger, Fiarce Kelleher, Ben Coker ; Callum Maycock, Kyle Storer ; Ryan Barnett, Joe Sbarra, Andrew Dallas, Josh Kelly (4-2-3-1)

Players To Watch

Charlee Adams (Maidenhead United)

For the home side, their joint top-scorer Charlee Adams, will definitely be looking to add to his tally, as well as making it two goals in two games on Tuesday night.

At this current moment in time, Adams has three league goals in twelve matches so far this season, in what’s been a tough start to the campaign for the hosts. However, he will definitely be full of confidence, and looking to test the Solihull Moors back line at any given opportunity, especially given one of their main defenders is ruled out through suspension.



Josh Kelly (Solihull Moors)

Let’s be honest, a striker hot in-form, playing against his former side is always an appetising prospect for any fan to keep an eye out for. Since his summer move, Kelly has really started to find his feet under Neal Ardley.



Going into the match, Josh Kelly has four goals so far this season. However, he will be full of confidence and motivation when he returns to his former stomping ground, after scoring in the three nil victory against Eastleigh on Saturday afternoon. Operating as either a striker or winger, Kelly is likely to cause his former side all sorts of problems and if that isn’t dealt with, it could be devastating for the home side.



Match Details

Where is the match being played?

Tuesday evening’s National League clash between Maidenhead United and Solihull Moors, will be played at York Road. A stadium with the capacity of 4,000.



What time is kick-off?

Tuesday evening’s match will be a 19:45 kick-off (UK Time), on line with every other National League match that will be taking place during the evening. This includes some tight games such as Bromley against Barnet and York City against Chesterfield.



How can I watch the game?

Tuesday evening’s match will be able to listen to via the local radio stations, the names of which will be confirmed on the day of the game. Tickets for either side are still available for purchase, including tickets in the away end. Both sides will also be posting live score updates throughout the evening, so you will never miss a goal/event. Finally, goal updates will also feature via Sky Sports Score Centre live on TV.