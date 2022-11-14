York City vs Wealdstone: National League Preview, Gameweek 20, 2022

One of the worst in the National League for current form, York City have suffered a poor run of late, consisting of not a single win in their last six league games. This highly contrasts their positive start to the season, but City's dip in form sees them return to the LNER Community Stadium in 12th place.

Most recently, the Minstermen looked to built on a 1-1 draw at Boreham Wood, but failed to do so, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat at bottom-half side Altrincham, in front of the TV cameras. Although, the big talking point this week is the shock sacking of manager John Askey, which leaves them managerless going into Saturday's game.

Just one point stands between York and their opponents this weekend, Wealdstone. The latter similarly enjoyed a good start to the campaign, taking up top spot after five games, though they're 14th now. However, despite the drop-off, the pre-season relegation candidates will be sure to continue their unexpected playoff charge.

The Stones haven't been in the best of form lately, but their last two matches have seen improvement, an away win over Altrincham followed by a stalemate with big guns Wrexham. Now a chance to go three games unbeaten awaits them.

Team News

York City

Midfielder Scott Burgess is back available for selection after returning from a loan spell at Kidderminster Harriers, whilst Paddy McLaughlin has joined Harriers on loan in a swap.

Adam Crookes remains sidelined following an early season ankle injury, which now allows him a return to light training.

A broken nose is still the case for AJ Greaves, who is ruled out, plus Nathan Thomas, stricken by a hamstring problem.

Improved right-back Ryan Fallowfield didn't earn a space in the squad for the Altrincham game, indicating an injury has come into play. There is hope that he will be available for Saturday's home clash with Wealdstone.

Wealdstone

The Stones have pretty much a full squad available for selection going into this one, however it's unfortunate timing for their opponents, as the majority of key players have recently returned from injury problems.

Likely Lineups

York City

Ross, Duckworth, Kouogun, Sanders, Whittle, Pybus, Dyson, Hancox, Kouhyar, John-Lewis, Hurst

Wealdstone

Howes, Cook, Barker, Freckleton, Kinsella, Charles, Dyer, Obiero, McGregor, Olomola, Allarakhia

Key Players

Dan Pybus

Joining City from Dunfermline in the Summer, the midfield maestro Dan Pybus has been one of the stand-outs throughout the season so far.

Pybus is consistently active in winning the ball back, and playing exquisite passes over the top - he fits York City perfectly and will no doubt, be hoping to continue his excellent form against the Stones at the weekend.

Embed from Getty Images

Jack Cook

Wealdstone's captain has played all but 90 minutes of this National League season, which add into his 57 total appearances for the club.

After joining from Woking last season, Cook has been a key part in the Stones defence, plus has also chipped in with six goals along the way. He brings height to the side, along with athleticism and ability with the ball, so is a threat in both boxes.

Embed from Getty Images

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The first ever match-up between the Minstermen and Wealdstone will be hosted by York's LNER Community Stadium, which they have not played at for three weeks.

What time is kick-off?

In line with the majority of National League fixtures, this game will get underway at 3pm GMT.

How can I watch?

There is no way to stream the game, due to 3pm blackout laws in the UK - the only way to watch is by purchasing a ticket.

Live commentary will be provided by BBC Radio York and York Hospital Radio, whilst Jorvik Radio and both clubs will put out in-game updates via Twitter.