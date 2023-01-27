Brendan Rodgers hopeful that Leicester can 'improve their squad'

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the Leicester City training session and press conference at Leicester City Training Ground, Seagrave on January 26, 2023 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Brendan Rodgers sat down with the press ahead of this weekend’s trip to the West Midlands to face an in-form Walsall in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Leicester City manager faced questions about the fitness of his squad, January transfer window business, and the club’s ambition in the FA Cup this season.

Leicester’s only win in 2023 so far came in the FA Cup, when the Foxes overcame League Two side Gillingham in the Third Round, Kelechi Iheanacho’s strike being decisive.

On the fitness of the squad

Leicester have been plagued with injuries since the World Cup, with injuries to key players forcing Rodgers into using his some of his academy products in cup competitions.

However, in his press conference, Rodgers suggested that some of his key players were close to returning to the squad.

“It’s going well [with Evans]. He’s out on the grass with the rehab team. At some point over the next week to 10 days, he will be getting closer to joining the group.

“[On Praet] Thankfully it’s not as bad. There’s no ligament damage in his ankle. He was in training.

“Ricardo is training well. It’s the early stages of him being back. It’ll be a few weeks before we think about putting him in an Under-21s. He looks very good in fairness.

Embed from Getty Images

“[On Ndidi] He’ll be out on the grass at the weekend. He should join the group next week.”

On the January Transfer Window

Leicester endured a quiet window in the summer, but Rodgers has made it clear that he expects the club to do business in the winter window, with the club working ‘behind the scenes’ to make transfers happen.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Leicester look set to bolster their attacking options, with the club close to signing Brazilian winger Tetê.

Embed from Getty Images

“[On transfers] The wheels are in motion. My concentration has been with the team.

“I don’t prioritise. They are important areas for us to support the squad and increase competition. Hopefully, over the coming days, we can do something.

“It’s clear we want to improve the squad. But I have to focus on the players we have here. I don’t worry about things I can’t control. You just get through each day.”

The Foxes signed their first player last Friday when Danish left-back Victor Kristiansen joined the club from Copenhagen, with the full-back set to make an appearance in the FA Cup.

“We’re delighted to have him, and he’s not just for now and for the future. He’s behind a little bit because of the season in Denmark. But he’s shown up very well. He’ll be in the squad at the weekend, and we’ll see what game time he can get.”

Embed from Getty Images

On the FA Cup and their opponents

Leicester City have become familiar with playing lower-league opposition in cup competitions this season with four of their five cup games against teams from League One and Two.

But Rodgers is not naive to the fact that the trip to Bescot Stadium, will not be straightforward.

“Of course you want to play your football. Hopefully, talent can show up in the game. But in games like the one at the weekend, you must do all the dirty stuff. They are not going to roll over. They are unbeaten in 13 games, they are at home, and they will want to be a team that can get a scalp. Like it was at Gillingham, it’s about mentality, you’ve got to win second balls.

“Any team or player against a team from a higher division creates anticipation and excitement. I understand that. We prepare like it’s a Premier League game. We have to play well and work hard to get through. In fairness to my boys, they have approached these games with the right mentality.

“Every game is different. Walsall will play a different system than what Gillingham will, so we have to deal with that. Normally you find teams are very good at set-pieces. But it’s something we’re fully prepared for.

Embed from Getty Images

“Michael Flynn did a great job at Newport. I watched the game against Leicester. His team will be very competitive. They want to create the shock. We have to work very hard in the game.”

Leicester will be looking to go one step further than last season and reach the fifth round, after being beaten 4-1 by East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest in the Fourth Round.