“Most Excited I’ve Felt Over a Loanee for an Age” - Notts County Fans React To Their Newest January Addition

Notts County have completed the signing of Oxford United winger Jodi Jones on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season, becoming their second January addition.

The Malta international becomes the club's second signing, following the arrival of goalkeeper Archie Mair from Championship side Norwich City.

The winger has signed a loan deal until the end of the season, before returning to the League One side and by that point, his contract there will also be set to expire.

The former Coventry City winger joined Oxford on a free transfer in the summer, but quickly fell out-of-favour under boss Karl Robinson meaning a departure was expected and predictable, although a move down to the National League certainly came as a surprise to many but Jones' injury problems have contributed to having to drop down to tier five.

Jodi’s Career So Far

The 25-year-old began his career with National League side Dagenham & Redbridge, where he quickly attracted scouts from across the country, leading to his move to then League One side Coventry City in February 2016. The deal was initially a loan, before being made permanent for £100,000 at the end of the season.

He very quickly became a fans favourite with the Sky Blues despite the clubs 2016/17 relegation to League Two. At the start of the following season, Jones started life in the fourth tier perfectly, scoring a hat-trick against Notts County on the opening day of the season and by late October, he was being watched by various clubs higher up the pyramid.

Injury then struck, with Jones picking up the first of three successive ACL injuries, meaning he missed the next three years of action, with limited game time in between. During his final season with the club, he had a few minor injury set-backs but finished the season very strongly, featuring in the clubs final four games.

However, Jones reportedly opted against a new deal, in order to get consistent game-time. He had a trial with both Oxford United and Reading, before opting to sign for the League One side. Jones has made just five league appearances this season.

Jones has also since made his international debut for Malta: earning four caps so far and picking up an assist, as he aims to get his career back on track.

What did Notts County say about the move?

The club were exciting with the news of Jodi Jones’ arrival just like the clubs fans were. Admittedly, in their interview with Jones they did confirm that the club don’t play with wingers and Jones is naturally a winger but he did state that he is happy to play in the number ten or false nine roles with the club, something which will suit Notts County’s system.

The manager, Luke Williams told the club's media team that “Jodi’s a player I’ve faced when working in the Championship and League One.

“He’s a boy with huge talent and I believe it’s only injury which has stopped him from becoming a very successful Championship player, at least.

“Jodi can play inside the pitch or wide. He’s comfortable going at people, which I experienced at Swindon when he played wide right and destroyed us that night.”

What have the fans said?

Unsurprisingly, with a National League club signing a player that can comfortably play in at least League One, their fans are over the moon.

The overall feedback from the club's fans on social media is extremely positive with even Oxford United fans happy that Jones is being given a chance after being frozen out of their team.

With Notts County seemingly in a two-way battle for the National League title, alongside a big spending Wrexham side, the addition of Jones will add some extra quality in the Magpies' side to try and challenge the League One standard players that Ryan Reynolds' side hold.

Summarising the positivity amongst County fans, club reporter K-Ci Rennicks released a tweet which perfectly sets the tone of the transfer and the welcoming nature of the Meadow Lane faithful.