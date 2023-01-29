What can Leicester expect from their new Brazilian winger Tetê?

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Leicester City Unveil New Signing Tetê at King Power Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Leicester City have announced the signing of Brazilian winger Tetê from Shakhtar Donetsk on a deal to the end of the 2022/23 season.

The 22-year-old’s contract at Shakhtar Donetsk is currently suspended, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, with FIFA set to review the situation in the summer. This would mean that Leicester would have to renegotiate with Shakhtar in the summer if they want to sign him on a permanent deal.

Tetê becomes the first-ever Brazilian to play for Leicester City and will bring much-needed flair to a struggling Leicester City side.

The winger joined French side Lyon in March 2022, where he scored eight goals and assisted seven in 26 games in Ligue 1. Before then, while he was at Shakhtar, Tetê scored 25 goals in 75 games in the Ukrainian league.

Tetê came through the academy at Brazilian club Gremio and has played at various youth levels for his national team, including the Brazilian Under-20s and Under-23s.

Speaking to LCFC TV, he said: “I’m really happy to be here. I’ve had a look at the pitch and the stadium – it’s beautiful and I can already imagine what it will be like on a matchday. I hope to help the team with goals and assists and that the fans will be happy to see me play. I’m really happy to be a Fox.”

Tetê has been a player that Leicester have been tracking since January 2022, before his move to Lyon, so Brendan Rodgers will be delighted that they have been able to secure his signature.

What can the Foxes expect from Tetê?

Tetê is a left-footed winger that operates mainly on the right-hand side of the attack, a profile that Rodgers has been keen to add to his attacking options, with the club set for a relegation battle in the second part of the season.

The Brazilian plays mostly as an inverted winger, coming onto his left foot most of the time.

He is a player that is not afraid to take a winger on, and coming from Brazil, Foxes fans will likely see some Brazilian flair and skill.

James Maddison has been utilised mostly on the right-wing for Leicester this season, but the signing of Tetê will allow Maddison to come into a more familiar midfield role, where ehe is able to get on the ball and dictate play.

Tetê also has good defensive attributes, which may have been key in swaying Rodgers, who loves a defensive winger. Compared to players in the same position as him across Europe's top five leagues, Tetê ranks in the 74th percentile for tackles with the winger averaging 1.58 per game. As for interceptions, he is ranked in the 87th percentile, averaging 0.82 interceptions per game.

At 22, the winger has plenty of time to develop under Brendan Rodgers, and with the Brazilian already showing a lot of promise, Foxes fans can get excited about this one.

Filling the Mahrez void?

Leicester were blessed with one of the best left-footed right-wingers of the last decade in Riyad Mahrez, but since he left in 2018, the Foxes have struggled to replace him.

They have tried, with Ademola Lookman, Cengiz Under, and Ayoze Perez coming in, but none have lived up to the high standard of the Algerian winger.

While replacing Mahrez is a hapless task, Tetê is a player that fits a similar profile to Mahrez more than the previous signings. He will take a player on and has the ability to produce a magical moment.

Tetê will wear number 37 for the club, after Lookman left the club in the summer.

He becomes Leicester’s second signing of the window, after Danish left-back Victor Kristiansen joined the club, with the Foxes still looking to add another centre-back and versatile attacker ahead of the deadline on Tuesday.