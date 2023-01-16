Havertz heads home - 4 things we learnt as Chelsea secure first win of 2023

Chelsea's Kai Havertz secured three points for his side to ease the pressure on his much maligned manager Graham Potter, but Crystal Palace and Patrick Vieira will be disappointed to have left Stamford Bridge empty-handed.

Here's what we learnt as Chelsea bagged their first win of 2023:

Sky-high Kai

Potter has been keeping the faith with German forward Havertz despite the option of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and he was repaid in the 64th minute of the game, when Havertz rose to meet a Hakim Ziyech ball into the box, heading past Vicente Guaita for the only goal of the game. Havertz's goal made him Chelsea's top scoring player in the league this season.

This win was Chelsea's first of 2023, failing to pick up all three points in a match since they hosted Bournemouth at the end of December.

Although they have not gained any places in the Premier League table, Potter will be hoping that his side have turned a corner, drawing level on points with fellow strugglers Liverpool, on 28 gained. The two sides meet next weekend in a fixture that may not impact the title race as could have been expected, but it will be critical for both sides regardless.

Unlucky Eagles

Crystal Palace will feel frustrated at their failure to convert the chances they had against Chelsea, having consistently put keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga under pressure and probably not deserving of being beaten.

Each side recorded five shots on target, with Palace managing to achieve this from ten shots as opposed to Chelsea's 15; Chelsea also had almost two thirds of possession of the ball.

The fact that Arrizabalaga was named the man of the match shows that he made the difference on the day, with his clean sheet being just as important as Havertz's header in securing all three points in this London derby.

The game had heat and intensity, with seven on pitch bookings and Vieira picking up a yellow on the touchline for his reaction to an on-field decision.

Palace sit in 15th position having suffered consecutive league defeats.

Mudryk Arrives

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been splashing the cash again. This time on Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who was paraded to the Stamford Bridge home crowd at half-time.

Mudryk signed for his new team that same day from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee believed to be in the region of £88.5 million, when it was previously touted that he could be heading to North London rivals, Arsenal.

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media via Getty Images

This statement signing is another indication that Boehly believes in Potter and the project that they are both investing in.

It remains to be seen what the additional firepower of Mudryk and Joao Felix will bring to this season's campaign for Chelsea, with many fearing too much damage has already been done following eight league defeats with 19 games played.

Curse of Conor

Conor Gallagher appears to save his best performances for Chelsea for games when he comes up against former side Crystal Palace. The player, who spent last season on loan at Selhurst Park, arguably earned his England call-up and trip to the FIFA World Cup 2022 from his performances for his opponents for the afternoon. And, it is no secret that the South London club would like to regain his services, if Chelsea were at any point willing to sell.

Gallagher was dominant in the midfield for Chelsea, exhibiting boundless energy and determination to impact the game. It would have undoubtedly added insult to injury that his quality would have elevated Crystal Palace in a way they desperately needed, but Gallagher himself seems set on sticking with his boyhood club and earning a regular starting spot.

Other surprise starters for Chelsea were Carney Chukwuemeka and defender Benoit Badiashile, with the latter another new January window signing and making his first appearance for the club.