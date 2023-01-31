Alty boost play-off hopes with double loan signing

Phil Parkinson has moved to bring two attacking youngsters to the J Davidson Stadium with Altrincham only three points off a play-off position in the Vanarama National League.

First to arrive was Danny Cashman, joining on loan from Championship outfit Coventry City for the rest of the season. The 22 year old attacking midfielder, who can also operate as a forward, spent the first half of the season at Walsall.

The second arrival in Greater Manchester was striker Junior Quitirna, who earlier joined Fleetwood Town from Waterford in the League of Ireland First Division, whilst Chris Conn-Clarke was recalled from his loan deal at the Robins by Fleetwood and has today signed for Waterford on loan in a reversal of Quitirna's deal.

Cashman swaps Cov for Alty

Altrincham's first signing of the day was Danny Cashman, making the loan switch from the Coventry Building Society Arena to the J Davidson Stadium.

The 22 year old spent over eight years at the Brighton & Hove Albion academy but made the switch to the Sky Blues in 2021. He was immediately loaned out to Rochdale where he spent the season, making 38 appearances and scoring four times.

Yet to make a competitive appearance for Mark Robins' side, Cashman was loaned out at the start of this season to fellow West Midlands outfit Walsall. He made ten appearances at the Poundland Bescot Stadium before being recalled to be sent on loan to the Robins.

Robins wants Cashman to play regularly

In an interview with Coventry City's website, City manager Mark Robins told the Sky Blues' media team that "Danny has loads of potential, but needs to play more football - that is for sure."

A drop down to the National League could be exactly what Cashman needs after being limited to little game time at the Saddlers so far this season. The Robins have said that they are happy to give the midfielder the opportunity, and he is expected to feature in some sort in Alty's televised clash this weekend with big spenders Wrexham.

Fleetwood forward flies in

One signing wasn't enough for Phil Parkinson on the final day of January as versatile Bissau-Guinean striker Junior Quitirna became the second arrival of the day, joining on a one month loan deal.

Quitirna has spent the last two years at League of Ireland First Division side Waterford who narrowly lost the play-off final to UCD in 2022, denying the Blues a space in the Premier Division for the 2023 season.

With 20 goals in 55 appearances in the Déise, playing one season in the Premier Division and the latter in the First Division, Quitirna knows where the goal is and Alty will be hoping for him to carry his form from the 2022 Irish season into the next month of fixtures.

Fleetwood confirmed the signing of the attacker from their sister club in Ireland today before announcing his immediate loan deal to the fifth tier for the next month.

Conn-Clarke goes the other way

With Junior Quitirna going from Waterford to Fleetwood to Altrincham all in the space of a day, it's taken Chris Conn-Clarke just over two days to do the opposite. Having spent the first half of the season on loan in Greater Manchester, quickly becoming a fans favourite, Conn-Clarke returned to Fleetwood a couple of days ago after being recalled from his loan deal.

As a result of the successful loan spell, the forward who represents Northern Ireland at youth level was given a new long term contract at Highbury Stadium lasting until summer 2025. It was then announced today that he would be joining Waterford on return from their pre-season trip to Dubai for the 2023 season, which starts on February 17 with a derby against Wexford FC.

