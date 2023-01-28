Coventry 2-0 Huddersfield: Sky Blues down Terriers to return to winning ways

Goals from Gustavo Hamer and Kasey Palmer gave Coventry a return to winning ways in the Championship as they earned a 2-0 win over Huddersfield at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

After a cagey first 45 minutes, it was the Brazilian who opened the scoring for the Sky Blues after a smart one-two with Viktor Gyokeres allowed Hamer to fire into the bottom-right corner.

And Gyokeres was again the creator, as his good work on the wing gave Palmer a free header six yards out to seal the points for City.

Huddersfield only managed to get any joy in front of goal when capitalising on sloppy possession from the hosts.

Jordan Rhodes, Matty Pearson and debutant Joseph Hungbo all forced saves from Ben Wilson in the Coventry goal but the Mark Fotheringham's side struggled to create any clear-cut chances.

A first win in seven for the Sky Blues moves them up to 13th, while Huddersfield stay 22nd and in the relegation zone, three points off Cardiff in 21st.

Story of the match

A scrappy opening to affairs in the Midlands almost came to life when Coventry's star man Gyokeres was sent away down the right-hand side.

He fired a low cross into the Huddersfield penalty area but it narrowly avoided the runners in arriving in support.

The Terriers' first sniff at goal came when Duane Holmes capitalised on some sloppy Sky Blues passing and crossed for Rhodes.

However, Ben Wilson was equal to his header to deny the former Scottish international.

Gyokeres has been City's bright spark so far this season and it was no different here.

This time sent away down the left-hand side, he drove into the penalty area and fired high into the near post but Bilokapic tipped over the bar on his second appearance for the visitors.

The inexperienced Bilokapic was called into action once more, when Gyokeres laid the ball off to Hamer on the left-hand side.

The Brazilian fired the ball towards goal but the Australian was able to tip wide once more and preserve his clean sheet going into half-time.

Hamer breaks the deadlock

Fan-favourite Hamer has formed a reputation of being an all-action midfielder and his goal to open the scoring proved exactly why.

Some tenacious work to bring the ball under his control on the right-hand side allowed him to play a clever one-two with Gyokeres.

The Brazilian then worked an angle inside the penalty area and curled a shot beyond Bilokapic into the bottom-right corner and give the Sky Blues the lead.

The Terriers reminded their hosts that they were still in the game, though, as they recycled a corner with a clipped cross from Michael Helik.

The visitors in all-black were queueing up at the back post and Pearson met the delivery but with little conviction, as Wilson collected for City.

That said, it was not long before Palmer doubled Coventry's lead.

Some nice work again down the right-hand side from Gyokeres allowed him to clip the ball into the middle and give former Terriers man Palmer a free header six yards out.

There was almost a perfect return for Coventry substitute Matty Godden in the closing stages.

The hosts' high press won the ball back for Hamer, who played Godden in behind but Bilokapic made a smart save down to his right-hand side.

Player of the match

Viktor Gyokeres

Embed from Getty Images

Coventry's star man was at it again against Huddersfield but, this time, not for his goalscoring exploits.

The Sky Blues' main goal threat turned provider against the Terriers and provided two very different kinds of assist for his side's two goals.

First, for Hamer's opener, he had the sense to allow Hamer to bounce the ball off him with a one-two, in order to open the angle for the Brazilian's superb opener.

But the second goal was all about the Swede's work to fashion the chance.

He twisted and turned to lose the Huddersfield defender, before chipping into the middle for Palmer to nod home and seal the points.

Coventry starting XI: Wilson (GK), Panzo, McNally, Doyle, Bidwell, Sheaf, Hamer, Norton-Cuffy, Allen, Palmer, Gyokeres

Unused substitutes: Moore (GK), Wilson-Esbrand, Burroughs, Kelly, Eccles, Maguire, Godden

Huddersfield starting XI: Bilokapic (GK), Pearson, Helik, Lees, Ruffels, High, Hogg, Lowton, Holmes, Rudoni, Rhodes

Unused substitues: Schofield (GK), Turton, Boyle, Hungbo, Kasumu, Diarra, Kamberi