Darlington vs Southport: National League North Preview, Gameweek 24, 2023

One side lie in a play-off place, the other chasing the play-offs. 3rd-placed Darlington and 12th-placed Southport meet on Tuesday night at Blackwell Meadows, with both looking for a return to winning ways.

Darlington currently sit comfortably in a play-off position and are in fine form, which sees them only two points behind current pace-setters AFC Fylde and Saturday saw them triumph against local rivals Spennymoor Town. Darlo have comfort between themselves and the chasing pack for the play-offs, and the North East outfit will have their eyes firmly on the National League North title.

Southport's rut started off as a blow, but a gradual plummet down the table is becoming more concerning for Port fans, as they lie 12th and five places lower than the position they once comfortably held. A play-off push is still intact, as they sit only three points behind 7th-placed Chorley with half the season to play, but the Yellows need to find a win from somewhere after their winless run extended to four following Saturday's draw at AFC Telford United.

Team news

Darlington

After a few weeks on the sidelines, Junior Mondal looks set to return for the Quakers after being eligible for Saturday, but never made the Starting XI. Defender Paddy Almond is set to spend a while out after a nasty injury suffered against Southend United.

New loan signing Nathan Newell, who arrived from Sunderland, could make his full debut after he started on the bench on Saturday.

Southport

There is no injury news to update, as a full Port squad make their second trip to the North East in the space of a week.

Likely line-ups

Darlington

Taylor; Griffiths, Lawlor, Sukar, Hedley; Liddle, Purvey, Moke, Lambert, Felix, Hazel.

Southport

McMillan; J. Doyle, C. Doyle, Anson, Carberry; Woods, Miles, Bainbridge, Hmami; Walton, Archer.

Key players

Jacob Hazel (Darlington)

A week ago, the player to watch would be danger man Mark Beck but with his departure to Solihull Moors, it gives Jacob Hazel the chance to lead the line.

A man who’s been prolific this season alongside Beck, the Saint Kitts and Nevis international, Hazel, hasn’t netted since the start of the new year, but it is important for the striker to fire on all fronts to keep the Darlington promotion challenge in-tacked.

Connor Woods (Southport)

A man on form of late, Connor Woods has shone for the Sandgrounders in some rather tough weeks.

Since his loan out to Warrington Town, Woods has been a man on top of his game, making a great impression at Cantilever Park before returning to Haig Avenue, where he’s made a real impact.

A tricky winger, Woods has notched up some key goals of late, including the equaliser at AFC Telford United on Saturday, so any symmetrical form to his of late at Blackwell Meadows on Tuesday would be a big helping hand for Southport.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League North clash will be hosted by Darlington and played at the Quakers’ Blackwell Meadows.

What time is kickoff?

The game will commence at 19:45 (7:45PM) GMT.

How can I watch?

There will be no television coverage of this Vanarama National League North fixture.

There is radio coverage, available on DarloFansRadio on mixlr, with links to the radio channel on Darlington's social media and website.

Updates will be shown on both sides social media channels, and Southport’s match day live.