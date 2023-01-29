Dorking Wanderers 0-3 Solihull Moors: Dallas Double Sinks Dorking

Solihull Moors travelled to newly promoted Dorking Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, with both sides in desperate need of three points, none more so than Neal Ardley’s men.

The home side had conceded nine goals in their previous two league matches, suffering heavy defeats against Eastleigh and Oldham Athletic, but did pick up a victory during their last outing, in the FA Trophy against Kidderminster Harriers.

Meanwhile, Solihull Moors hadn’t won in the National League since early December, when they beat Oldham Athletic 2-1. Their last victory itself came against AFC Telford United in mid-December in the FA Trophy.

After a quiet first 15 minutes, Solihull Moors took the lead after a cross was flicked on by captain Callum Howe and eventually headed in by Andrew Dallas.

Things heated up before half-time, when Dorking’s Joe Cook was shown a second yellow card for a foul in the box. However, Andrew Dallas was unable to convert from twelve yards.

However, after the break the Moors ran riot, with Dallas quickly making it two from the penalty spot after a foul in the area. He went from a four-league game drought to two goals in one afternoon.

Dallas then turned provider eight minutes later when he slotted a pass through to Joe Sbarra who marked his return from injury with the all important killer goal to ensure the victory.

Starting Line-Ups

Dorking Wanderers: Lincoln (GK), Fuller, Harris, Cook, Moore, McManus, McShane, B. Taylor, Bowerman, Ottaway, Seager

Solihull Moors: Boot (GK), Clarke, Howe, Gudger, Coker, Maycock, T. Whelan, Barnett, Kelly, Dallas, Beck

Story Of The Match

Solihull Moors were on a run of five straight league defeats, but you wouldn’t have been able to tell with the pure quickness of their start.

After five minutes, debutant Mark Beck almost made it a dream start for his new side, when he got on the end of a cross from Andrew Dallas, but his effort went just wide of the target.

Within two minutes the Moors went close again through Josh Kelly when he controlled a Ryan Barnett cross before firing agonisingly wide of the far post.

However, the chances eventually paid off when a corner found the head of Callum Howe at the near post, who flicked it to the back post and Scottish forward Andrew Dallas was on hand to grab his tenth goal of the season.

Usually, you are at your most vulnerable when you score, but this simply wasn’t the case with Solihull. Instead they almost made it two from a Ben Coker free-kick which was saved by the goalkeeper. Dorking’s Joe Cook was bizarrely shown just a yellow card for the tackle on Barnett.

Things then appeared to die down, with Solihull suffering another injury concern when Alex Gudger was forced off with an injury, and replaced by Justin Donawa.

After 42 minutes, the Moors were awarded a penalty after Joe Cook brought down Josh Kelly in the penalty area. Cook was shown a second yellow card, reducing Dorking Wanderers to ten men. However, Dallas’ penalty was saved well by Lincoln in the Dorking goal.

Lincoln was on hand again to deny Donawa just before the first-half interval.

Half Time: Dorking Wanderers 0-1 Solihull Moors

Solihull’s first chance of the half fell to Josh Kelly after some brilliant trickery but he was denied by the keeper.

Barnett was next to try his luck after a brilliant sprinting run but once again was denied by Lincoln.

If at first you don’t succeed, you try again. This is the perfect quote for Scotsman Andrew Dallas who made it two-nil from twelve yards, after his penalty earlier in the game was saved.

Just after the hour mark, Joe Sbarra made his return from injury to replace Josh Kelly. Sbarra has been out of action since mid-December after suffering an injury.

However, it took Sbarra just ten minutes before grabbing his first goal since his strike against Oldham Athletic. Beck found Dallas who slipped a ball through to Sbarra who slotted home to make it 3-0.

Dorking looked completely down and out as Solihull Moors continued to push for a fourth goal. Callum Maycock had an excellent effort saved, before Ryan Boot made a strong save at the other end.

With five minutes to go, Dallas was denied a hat-trick after being slotted in brilliantly, but his effort was matched by a top save from the Dorking Wanderers goalkeeper.

Full Time: Dorking Wanderers 0-3 Solihull Moors

Player Of The Match

It’s difficult to pick someone other than the flying Scotsman Andrew Dallas, who returned to his goal-scoring form by grabbing the first two before assisting Joe Sbarra for the third of the afternoon. With the Moors in need of a change of fortune, this is certainly a win that was very much needed for Solihull Moors.